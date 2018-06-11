 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/phoenixnewtimes
  • Google Plus
Pho is the specialty at CreAsian Bar and Grill, but the menu goes beyond standard Vietnamese fare.EXPAND
Pho is the specialty at CreAsian Bar and Grill, but the menu goes beyond standard Vietnamese fare.
Meagan Mastriani

Now Open: CreAsian Bar and Grill Brings Vietnamese Fusion and Beer Pong to Tempe

Meagan Mastriani | June 11, 2018 | 8:00am
AA

CreAsian Bar and Grill opened in January, bringing a new Vietnamese fusion concept to Phoenix. And as of April, just months later, it has expanded to a second location in Tempe. The locally owned restaurant offers both traditional and original dishes with an American twist, served up in a laid-back atmosphere complete with drinking games.

Walking in, it’s immediately clear this isn’t a typical Vietnamese restaurant. The rainbow-colored LED beer pong station and disco lights clue you in fast. Then there are the speakers blasting pop hits, the air hockey table, and the decorative tins advertising Four Peaks and Odell Brewing.

Related Stories

Though CreAsian’s menu has staples such as four types of pho (the restaurant’s specialty), fresh spring rolls, and vermicelli noodle bowls with grilled meats, it also features some more unusual dishes.

Stand out appetizers include the deep-fried quail, wild boar baby back ribs, and grilled mussels. The impressive list of more than 20 skewer options includes small bites of camel, beaver, kangaroo, alligator, antelope, elk, and more. Skewers cost $2 to $4.50, so guests can try a few different kinds for less than the price of an entree.

During a recent visit, the staff recommended the plate with baked and grilled chicken thighs over fried rice and an egg. The dish also comes with a side salad and two shrimp. Both thighs are hefty and juicy, with lightly crispy skin, satisfying like a home-cooked meal from a favorite aunt. At $9, this plate is plenty for folks with big appetites and more than enough for people who like having leftovers.

Daring pho lovers can try CreAsian’s food challenge: Finish three pounds of noodles, three pounds of meat, and four liters of broth – served in a dramatic silver display bowl – in one hour or less. Anyone who succeeds gets the meal for free and their photo added to the Wall of Fame. Unsuccessful competitors must pay a $30 penalty and might find themselves on the Wall of Shame.

So far, at least three people have tried and failed the pho challenge, although the Wall of Shame remains mercifully empty. Staff members predict it will take some strategy to win. They advise contestants to slurp up all the noodles first, to keep them from expanding, then gobble up the meat, and drink the broth last.

CreAsian Tempe opens at 3 p.m. daily, and the dinner rush tends to hit later than most places. It’s open until midnight, making it an ideal spot for a later dinner and a few rounds with friends.

CreAsian Bar and Grill. 1212 East Apache Boulevard, Tempe; 480-758-5117.
Daily 3 p.m. to midnight.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >