Now Open: CreAsian Bar and Grill Brings Vietnamese Fusion and Beer Pong to Tempe

Pho is the specialty at CreAsian Bar and Grill, but the menu goes beyond standard Vietnamese fare.

CreAsian Bar and Grill opened in January, bringing a new Vietnamese fusion concept to Phoenix. And as of April, just months later, it has expanded to a second location in Tempe. The locally owned restaurant offers both traditional and original dishes with an American twist, served up in a laid-back atmosphere complete with drinking games.

Walking in, it’s immediately clear this isn’t a typical Vietnamese restaurant. The rainbow-colored LED beer pong station and disco lights clue you in fast. Then there are the speakers blasting pop hits, the air hockey table, and the decorative tins advertising Four Peaks and Odell Brewing.

The baked and grilled chicken thigh plate with rice and eggs is hearty and comforting. Meagan Mastriani

Though CreAsian’s menu has staples such as four types of pho (the restaurant’s specialty), fresh spring rolls, and vermicelli noodle bowls with grilled meats, it also features some more unusual dishes.