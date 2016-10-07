Crescent Ballroom Is Hosting Sunday Brunch On The Balcony This Month

EXPAND Crescent Ballroom unveiled its second level balcony last month. Benjamin Leatherman

If you haven't been to Crescent Ballroom in the last month or so, you might not recognize the place. The restaurant and live music venue recently added a second level to its outdoor patio, giving diners and drinkers more elbow room — along with some excellent views of downtown Phoenix. To help break in the addition, Crescent is hosting Sunday Brunch on the Balcony every Sunday for at least the entire month of October.

It all kicks off at 10 a.m., as Crescent serves up a brunch menu and drink specials until 2 p.m. Special menu items include breakfast staples such as French toast, huevos rancheros, breakfast burritos, enchiladas de pollo verde, and more.

And what would be brunch be without a breakfast cocktail? Served Sunday only, Crescent Ballroom’s La Madre is a take on the classic Bloody Mary, featuring ingredients such as tomato, chili de arbor, serrano pepper, garlic, and lemon juice, all garnished with pickled green beans, asparagus spears, and a taquito. Other brunch cocktails include the Basic B Mimosa, Peñasco Punch, and ShAndy Colhoun IPA.

The regular menu will be served starting at 2 p.m.

For entertainment, football fans can enjoy nonstop NFL action as the Arizona Cardinals, as well as other nationally televised games, are shown on the big screen inside the lounge. What's more, local DJ Shane Kennedy will be spinning wax on the second level starting at noon.

For more information, check out the Crescent Ballroom website.

