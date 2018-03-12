A Standout for Luscious Cocktails and High-End Bar Snacks

Welcome to the 2018 edition of The Essentials, our catalog of indispensable and quintessential Phoenix food and drink. From now until May, we'll be sharing 50 dishes, drinks, and food experiences that make up the culinary backbone (and personality) of metro Phoenix. This list is highly eclectic, mixing classics with newer and lesser-known favorites. But all The Essentials have one thing in common: We think they're required eating (and drinking) in metro Phoenix.

36: Crispy Pig Ear and Amaro Cocktails from Crudo.

One of the most earthshaking things to happen to American cocktail culture has been the recent introduction of amaro, amari plural, Italian liqueurs made from peels, herbs, barks, and spices. These drinks date back to the days of antiquity. They are so ubiquitous today that many Italians brew their own batches at home, so common that their alien labels line the shelves of just about every great Phoenician mixologist.