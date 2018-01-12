Crudo Launches Late-Night Banh Mi Menu Tonight

Vietnamese-style banh mi sandwiches aren't what you'd expect from a restaurant that specializes in Italian-style raw fish. But tonight, chef Cullen Campbell will debut a banh mi menu at Crudo.
On opening night, diners will have a choice between three bahn mi sandwiches. Sandwiches will come stuffed with pickled vegetables, aioli, jalapenos, and cilantro. Meat fillings will include ginger pork, brisket, or a combo of mortadella, pate, and pork. This ain't your classic Vietnamese banh mi.
Sandwiches will be available on Crudo's patio every Friday and Saturday from 11 p.m. to close. Sandwiches cost $8.
To wash down your sandwich, there will be specialty drinks like Mason jar cocktails and chambongs (a Champagne glass shaped like a "V" that you drain from the skinny end).
Crudo. 3603 East Indian School Road; 602-358-8666.
Tuesday to Saturday 5 to 10 p.m. (banh mi menu begins on patio at 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday)
