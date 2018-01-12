Crudo Launches Late-Night Banh Mi Menu Tonight

Coming your way on a Friday or Saturday night.

Vietnamese-style banh mi sandwiches aren't what you'd expect from a restaurant that specializes in Italian-style raw fish. But tonight, chef Cullen Campbell will debut a banh mi menu at Crudo.

On opening night, diners will have a choice between three bahn mi sandwiches. Sandwiches will come stuffed with pickled vegetables, aioli, jalapenos, and cilantro. Meat fillings will include ginger pork, brisket, or a combo of mortadella, pate, and pork. This ain't your classic Vietnamese banh mi.