CRUjiente Tacos in Arcadia Is Now Open

Expect nontraditional tacos such as crispy crab and duck breast at CRUjiente Tacos. Courtesy of Richard Hinojosa

Arcadia taco lovers, take note. CRUjiente Tacos, a new taqueria, officially opened its doors on Monday, November 7.

The new restaurant, which is located at 3961 East Camelback Road in the Arcadia Village Center, features a chef-driven take on street tacos and Latin-inspired cuisine while offering high-end spirits and bottle service in a modern, stylish atmosphere.

Some Valley residents might have already been introduced to CRU Tacos, as co-owners Jason Morris and executive chef Rich Hinojosa took home first prize at this year’s Arizona Taco Festival for their Korean fried chicken taco.

CRU Tacos offers a variety of street tacos – the “tacos crujinetes” list includes classic Mexican flavors like pork belly, beef, and green chili, while the “tacos de la calle” category offers more unique efforts like Korean chicken, crispy crab, and tempura avocado. The restaurant also offers several salads and appetizers, including a queso dip, ceviche, and aquachile.

CRU Tacos clearly values its beverage selection just as much as its taco selection. Guests can expect a variety of high-end mezcal, bourbon, and tequila, as well as premium and craft beers. Specialty cocktails include “Don’t Drink and Thrive,” a combination of Tito’s elderflower liquor, passion fruit syrup, lemon, cayenne, and strawberry, and the “Whiskey Mango Foxtrot,” which features Maker’s Mark, house ginger syrup, mango-habanero shrub, and orange bitters.

CRUjiente Tacos is open Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., 3 p.m. to midnight on Friday, and 11 a.m. to midnight on Saturday.

For more information, visit the CRUjiente Tacos website or Facebook page.

