The Breadfruit's Danielle Leoni Scoops Up a Fresh James Beard Honor

Danielle Leoni, chef at The Breadfruit, has been chosen by the James Beard Foundation as a 2018 fellow for the group's Women's Entrepreneurial Leadership program. This shouldn't shock anyone familiar with Leoni's intensity as a chef and her commitment to local, sustainable cooking.

"It's a tremendous honor because it's more than receiving a fellowship," Leoni says. "It's a mark of confidence from the James Beard Foundation. And they're leading the nation in food sustainability."

Twenty women were selected for the second-year program. As one of the recipients, Leoni will attend a five-day workshop at Babson College.