Decanter Winery in Scottsdale: Happy Hour Report Card

EXPAND The ambiance is an unexpected surprise. The decor is reminiscent of what you might find in a California winery. Rudri Bhatt Patel

The Spot: Decanter Winery

18245 North Pima Road, #100-105, Scottsdale

480-209-1137

The Hours: Happy hour runs weekdays and weekends from 3 to 6 p.m. for drinks.

Perfect for: A sampling of a variety of crafted wines made in-house to replicate the California winery experience.

The Interior: Decanter offers all of the texture of a winery you might find in the middle of Napa Valley. Mahogany tables, leather sofas, and minimalist decor create an elegant and classy atmosphere. A mural on the wall accentuates an earthy, but contemporary look in the restaurant. It's a place where couples can have a quiet conversation, a big party can toast a milestone, or a serene place where you can go alone, enjoy wine, and take some time for yourself. Located between a McDonald's and a nail salon, it's a welcome retreat in the middle of a strip mall.

EXPAND The mural on the wall welcomes wine aficionados as they walk into Decanter. Rudri Bhatt Patel

The Food: The menu ranges from light fare to dinner entrees. Choose from pair-and-share options like cheese boards, signature homemade meatballs, and roasted artichoke dip (all under $15). We ordered a bruschetta board ($14), a favorite among restaurant patrons. It is a filling option and offers the right complement to the wine. The bread isn't chewy, but thin enough to taste individual flavors of brie, hummus, fig butter and pickled onions. It was adequate enough for two to three people to share, and if you are craving an entree of your own, a variety of flatbreads and salads are also available.

EXPAND The bruschetta board is exceptional. Rudri Bhatt Patel

The Drink: To fully experience what Decanter has to offer, choose a wine that is made in-house. It's an experience to try wine where the sommelier will also provide an education on what you are tasting. Decanter is the only known in-house winery in the Valley and it is evident in the quality of their wines. Why settle for an imported wine when you can try a crafted wine for less than $6? During happy hour, wines are available for $5 off any glass. Beers and spirits are $2 off as well, but that isn't the major draw at this winery.

EXPAND Crafted wines are made in-house and offer the charm of California winery experience. Rudri Bhatt Patel

Conclusion: If you're looking for something more than the typical happy hour, Decanter is for you. For the wine connoisseur, it is refreshing to experience the texture and taste of a winery without having to travel to California.

Don't Miss: Crafted wines, bruschetta board, and an education on wineries.

Skip this: If you want to people watch, you're in the wrong place.

EXPAND Make Decanter Winery your next stop for happy hour. Rudri Bhatt Patel

Grade: A