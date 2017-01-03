December 2016 Restaurant Openings and Closings in Metro Phoenix
ASU kids, get ready. Matt's Big Breakfast is now open in Tempe.
Lauren Saria
Right before the end of 2016, more than a dozen new restaurants opened in metro Phoenix, from another outpost of Matt's Big Breakfast to a new spot for poke right in Phoenix. And we lost a spot, too: beloved downtown hangout Jobot Coffee and Dining.
Openings
Matt's Big Breakfast, Tempe
The successful breakfast joint continues its expansion into college town Tempe, in the new Marina Heights development.
Dragon Flame Chinese Grill, Tempe
This doesn't look like your run-of-the-mill Chinese spot, instead offering cuisine from north China including squid, eggplant salad, and lamb soup.
The Oink Cafe, Tempe
ASU kids have yet another spot for breakfast and lunch. The Oink Cafe offers a pretty indulgent menu, including a maple bacon doughnut, bacon and jalapeno macaroni and cheese, and gooey huevos rancheros.
SUGAR HAPPY bakery & coffee, Scottsdale
Banana bread? Coconut macaroons? Sign us up for a trip to SUGAR HAPPY bakery, now open on North Scottsdale Road.
The elegant entrance to La Locanda with exterior signage by Studio LXV.
Jacob Tyler Dunn
La Locanda, Scottsdale
The new restaurant in Old Town Scottsdale specializes in Northern Italian cuisine from executive chef Andrea Volpi.
Weft & Wart Art Bar + Kitchen, Scottsdale
Located in the Hyatt Andaz Scottsdale Resort and Spa, diners can watch the magic happen in the restaurant's open kitchen.
Binkley's, Phoenix
The long-awaited restaurant from chef Kevin Binkley is finally open in midtown Phoenix. The opening comes after the closures of Bink's Midtown and Binkley's Restaurant.
Poki Bar Central, Phoenix
Another poke spot is open in Metro Phoenix, as the craze's popularity skyrockets. Look for fresh fish, rice, custom sauces, and fresh toppings.
Water Chestnut, Phoenix
At night, Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions has introduced a new concept — a nighttime ramen shop in Arcadia, featuring small plates like egg rolls and ramen.
The Bar, Phoenix
It's got a simple name and reportedly has food from The Stand. The new spot is on Indian School Road in the Arcadia neighborhood.
Arroy Thai, Phoenix
Promising fresh and fast Thai food, this new restaurant offers customizable dishes, where diners can choose from meat, sauce, noodles, or rice.
Namaste Veg Kitchen, Phoenix
Namaste offers Indian vegetarian food with no meat or eggs, including menu items like vegetable biryani and aloo chaat.
A potpourri of Indian sweets are available at Pastries N Chaat.
Rudri Bhatt Patel
Pastries N Chaat, Phoenix
The Indian deli is once again expanding onto Bell Road in Phoenix.
Paradise Valley Pizza, Phoenix
Located on the southeast corner of Bell Road and 40th Street, Paradise Valley Pizza offers thin-crust pizzas made to order.
Blooming Beets Kitchen, Chandler
Offering a so-called "clean" menu and an auto-immune protocol (AIP) option, this restaurant also has a location in Boulder, Colorado.
VB Lounge, Chandler
In Downtown Chandler, VB Lounge offers a pretty varied menu, including a hummus tartine, pork belly lollipops and vegetarian pozole with fry bread.
Closings
Jobot Coffee and Dining off Roosevelt Row, which closed in December.
Courtesy of John Sagasta
Jobot Coffee and Dining, Phoenix
In a surprising announcement on Facebook, Jobot's owner John Sagasta wrote that there were issues in renegotiating a lease for the sole location on Fifth Street, off of Roosevelt Row. The coffee shop could relocate, Sagasta said.
