December 2016 Restaurant Openings and Closings in Metro Phoenix

ASU kids, get ready. Matt's Big Breakfast is now open in Tempe. Lauren Saria

Right before the end of 2016, more than a dozen new restaurants opened in metro Phoenix, from another outpost of Matt's Big Breakfast to a new spot for poke right in Phoenix. And we lost a spot, too: beloved downtown hangout Jobot Coffee and Dining.

Openings

Matt's Big Breakfast, Tempe

The successful breakfast joint continues its expansion into college town Tempe, in the new Marina Heights development.

Dragon Flame Chinese Grill, Tempe

This doesn't look like your run-of-the-mill Chinese spot, instead offering cuisine from north China including squid, eggplant salad, and lamb soup.

The Oink Cafe, Tempe

ASU kids have yet another spot for breakfast and lunch. The Oink Cafe offers a pretty indulgent menu, including a maple bacon doughnut, bacon and jalapeno macaroni and cheese, and gooey huevos rancheros.

SUGAR HAPPY bakery & coffee, Scottsdale

Banana bread? Coconut macaroons? Sign us up for a trip to SUGAR HAPPY bakery, now open on North Scottsdale Road.

EXPAND The elegant entrance to La Locanda with exterior signage by Studio LXV. Jacob Tyler Dunn

La Locanda, Scottsdale

The new restaurant in Old Town Scottsdale specializes in Northern Italian cuisine from executive chef Andrea Volpi.

Weft & Wart Art Bar + Kitchen, Scottsdale

Located in the Hyatt Andaz Scottsdale Resort and Spa, diners can watch the magic happen in the restaurant's open kitchen.

Binkley's, Phoenix

The long-awaited restaurant from chef Kevin Binkley is finally open in midtown Phoenix. The opening comes after the closures of Bink's Midtown and Binkley's Restaurant.

Poki Bar Central, Phoenix

Another poke spot is open in Metro Phoenix, as the craze's popularity skyrockets. Look for fresh fish, rice, custom sauces, and fresh toppings.

Water Chestnut, Phoenix

At night, Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions has introduced a new concept — a nighttime ramen shop in Arcadia, featuring small plates like egg rolls and ramen.

The Bar, Phoenix

It's got a simple name and reportedly has food from The Stand. The new spot is on Indian School Road in the Arcadia neighborhood.

Arroy Thai, Phoenix

Promising fresh and fast Thai food, this new restaurant offers customizable dishes, where diners can choose from meat, sauce, noodles, or rice.

Namaste Veg Kitchen, Phoenix

Namaste offers Indian vegetarian food with no meat or eggs, including menu items like vegetable biryani and aloo chaat.

EXPAND A potpourri of Indian sweets are available at Pastries N Chaat. Rudri Bhatt Patel

Pastries N Chaat, Phoenix

The Indian deli is once again expanding onto Bell Road in Phoenix.

Paradise Valley Pizza, Phoenix

Located on the southeast corner of Bell Road and 40th Street, Paradise Valley Pizza offers thin-crust pizzas made to order.

Blooming Beets Kitchen, Chandler

Offering a so-called "clean" menu and an auto-immune protocol (AIP) option, this restaurant also has a location in Boulder, Colorado.

VB Lounge, Chandler

In Downtown Chandler, VB Lounge offers a pretty varied menu, including a hummus tartine, pork belly lollipops and vegetarian pozole with fry bread.

Closings

Jobot Coffee and Dining off Roosevelt Row, which closed in December. Courtesy of John Sagasta

Jobot Coffee and Dining, Phoenix

In a surprising announcement on Facebook, Jobot's owner John Sagasta wrote that there were issues in renegotiating a lease for the sole location on Fifth Street, off of Roosevelt Row. The coffee shop could relocate, Sagasta said.

