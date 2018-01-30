DeSoto Market in Phoenix Kicks Off Brewery Pop-Up Series with Huss

DeSoto Central Market, the spacious Phoenix food hall, started a brewery pop-up residence last Friday. Every three months, a new brewery will rotate into a market storefront and hook kegs up to taps. The market's liquor license extends to the whole property, meaning that you can take your beer to dining tables across the room or out to the patio.

Huss Brewing Company is first up.

Owners Leah and Jeff Huss and their team set up 12 taps last Friday. The brewery's residence will last three months. During that time, Huss will be pouring favorites (Coffee Kolsch, Scottsdale Blonde) as well as specialty brews specific to the pop-up (chocolate-raspberry Coffee Kolsch).