DeSoto Market in Phoenix Kicks Off Brewery Pop-Up Series with Huss

DeSoto Central Market, the spacious Phoenix food hall, started a brewery pop-up residence last Friday. Every three months, a new brewery will rotate into a market storefront and hook kegs up to taps. The market's liquor license extends to the whole property, meaning that you can take your beer to dining tables across the room or out to the patio.
Huss Brewing Company is first up.
Owners Leah and Jeff Huss and their team set up 12 taps last Friday. The brewery's residence will last three months. During that time, Huss will be pouring favorites (Coffee Kolsch, Scottsdale Blonde) as well as specialty brews specific to the pop-up (chocolate-raspberry Coffee Kolsch).
Specialty brews range from an easy-drinking hoppy amber to headier brews. On the high ABV end, Huss will soon be pouring a brew that is a collaboration between Huss and Great eDivide Brewing (Colorado). That still-brewing beer, Divide and Hussle, will be an imperial chocolate porter.
The community aspect of DeSoto appealed to the Huss clan. Leah emphasizes the brewery's Arizona roots, noting that Huss has no plans to distribute outside the state.
Marketgoers will be pleased to have what is essentially a full tap room in one of the coolest places to eat in town. The pop-up even serves beers to the outside seating area. Nothing like a cold brew to go with a patio game of cornhole and fresh oysters, steamed buns, or a fried chicken sandwich.
Huss Brewing Pop-Up. 915 North Central Avenue; 602-680-7747
Monday to Friday 3 p.m. to midnight; Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to midnight
