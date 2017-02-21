menu

Devour Bartending Competition, Barrel + Board, And More in Metro Phoenix This Week

Brews on the Block, Chronic Tacos Grand Opening Party, And More This Weekend in Metro Phoenix


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Devour Bartending Competition, Barrel + Board, And More in Metro Phoenix This Week

Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 7 a.m.
By Teresa Traverse
Devour Bartending Competition, Barrel + Board, And More in Metro Phoenix This WeekEXPAND
Scottsdale League of the Arts
A A

Barrel + Board
Thursday, February 23

Barrel + Board, the Scottsdale League of the Arts fundraiser and celebration of cheese, beer, and whiskey, returns this Thursday. Craft breweries will pair their suds with a complementary cheese dish. Guests also can try a few spirits. Enjoy samples from local spots including Aioli Gourmet Burgers, Huss Brewing Company, and Modern Tortilla. Tickets cost $50 online and $60 the door, while supplies last. Tickets include unlimited cheese samples, four-ounce beer samples, one-ounce whiskey samples, and a souvenir tasting mug. Barrel + Board is from 7 to 10 p.m. at SoHo63 in Chandler. For more information, visit the event's website.

Devour Bartending Competition, Barrel + Board, And More in Metro Phoenix This Week
Texaz Grill

All You Can Eat Chili at Texaz Grill
Thursday, February 23
To celebrate National Chili Day on Thursday, February 23, Texaz Grill in Phoenix is offering "all you can eat chili" for $7.50 (no sharing, to-go, or doggie bags) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit Texaz Grill's website.

Devour Bartending Competition, Barrel + Board, And More in Metro Phoenix This WeekEXPAND
Ric Fiero

Imbibe & Dine at The Market Restaurant + Bar by Jennifer's
Thursday, February 23

The Market Restaurant + Bar by Jennifer's is serving a special Imbibe & Dine dinner menu on Thursday in honor of Arizona Cocktail Week. Dinner is $55 per person and includes five cocktails and five tapas pairings. One sample pairing includes the Arcadia Sunset cocktail, made with Altos Plata tequila, Aperol, strawberry peppercorn shrub, fresh lemon, and soda, and shrimp ceviche featuring citrus-marinated shrimp ceviche with cilantro oil and housemade potato chips. This menu is available from 4 p.m. to close. For more information, visit The Market Restaurant + Bar by Jennifer's website.

Devour Bartending Competition, Barrel + Board, And More in Metro Phoenix This WeekEXPAND
Photo by Carl Schultz

PHX Vegan Food Festival
Saturday, February 25

The PHX Vegan Food Festival is returning this Saturday, and will feature more than 65 vegan and vegan-friendly restaurants, food trucks, and vendors. Look forward to food from places like 24 Carrots, Café Lalibela, the Coronado, and Juice Core. Attendees also can look forward to products, live music, and demonstrations and presentations by chefs and vegan experts. The Vegan Food Festival is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Phoenix Theatre/Phoenix Art Museum campus. General admission tickets cost $25 and include small-bite tastings from restaurants and food vendors in addition to access to the event, entertainment, and demos. For more information, visit the PHX Vegan Food Festival's website.

Devour Bartending Competition, Barrel + Board, And More in Metro Phoenix This Week
Evie Carpenter

Devour Phoenix Bartending Competition
Sunday, February 26

The Devour Culinary Classic kicks off this Sunday with a bartending competition. Head to DeSoto Central Market in downtown Phoenix and watch as nine bartenders from the Devour Phoenix Restaurant Coalition use local distilled spirits to mix up libations. Guests also can sample all nine of the cocktails and dig into a tasting menu curated by The Larder + The Delta Chef Stephen Jones and mixologist Jillian Jones. The bartending competition starts at 3 p.m. General admission tickets cost $40 per person. For more information, visit the Eventbrite link

Teresa Traverse
Teresa is a writer, editor, traveler, and food enthusiast. She loves chocolate, espresso, and Chihuahuas.
Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
SoHo63
More Info
More Info

63 E. Boston St.
Chandler, Arizona 85225

480-878-5663

miles
Texaz Grill
More Info
More Info

6003 N. 16th St.
Phoenix, AZ 85016

602-248-7827

www.texazgrill.com

miles
Phoenix Theatre
More Info
More Info

100 E. McDowell Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85004

602-254-2151

phoenixtheatre.com

miles
Phoenix Art Museum
More Info
More Info

1625 N. Central Ave.
Phoenix, AZ 85004

602-257-1222

www.phxart.org

miles
DeSoto Central Market
More Info
More Info

915 N Central Ave.
Phoenix, AZ 85004

www.desotocentralmarket.com

miles
The Market by Jennifer’s
More Info
More Info

3603 E. Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018

602-626-5050

themarketbyjennifers.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >