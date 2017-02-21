Devour Bartending Competition, Barrel + Board, And More in Metro Phoenix This Week

EXPAND Scottsdale League of the Arts

Barrel + Board

Thursday, February 23

Barrel + Board, the Scottsdale League of the Arts fundraiser and celebration of cheese, beer, and whiskey, returns this Thursday. Craft breweries will pair their suds with a complementary cheese dish. Guests also can try a few spirits. Enjoy samples from local spots including Aioli Gourmet Burgers, Huss Brewing Company, and Modern Tortilla. Tickets cost $50 online and $60 the door, while supplies last. Tickets include unlimited cheese samples, four-ounce beer samples, one-ounce whiskey samples, and a souvenir tasting mug. Barrel + Board is from 7 to 10 p.m. at SoHo63 in Chandler. For more information, visit the event's website.

Texaz Grill

All You Can Eat Chili at Texaz Grill

Thursday, February 23



To celebrate National Chili Day on Thursday, February 23, Texaz Grill in Phoenix is offering "all you can eat chili" for $7.50 (no sharing, to-go, or doggie bags) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit Texaz Grill's website.

Imbibe & Dine at The Market Restaurant + Bar by Jennifer's

Thursday, February 23

The Market Restaurant + Bar by Jennifer's is serving a special Imbibe & Dine dinner menu on Thursday in honor of Arizona Cocktail Week. Dinner is $55 per person and includes five cocktails and five tapas pairings. One sample pairing includes the Arcadia Sunset cocktail, made with Altos Plata tequila, Aperol, strawberry peppercorn shrub, fresh lemon, and soda, and shrimp ceviche featuring citrus-marinated shrimp ceviche with cilantro oil and housemade potato chips. This menu is available from 4 p.m. to close. For more information, visit The Market Restaurant + Bar by Jennifer's website.

EXPAND Photo by Carl Schultz

PHX Vegan Food Festival

Saturday, February 25

The PHX Vegan Food Festival is returning this Saturday, and will feature more than 65 vegan and vegan-friendly restaurants, food trucks, and vendors. Look forward to food from places like 24 Carrots, Café Lalibela, the Coronado, and Juice Core. Attendees also can look forward to products, live music, and demonstrations and presentations by chefs and vegan experts. The Vegan Food Festival is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Phoenix Theatre/Phoenix Art Museum campus. General admission tickets cost $25 and include small-bite tastings from restaurants and food vendors in addition to access to the event, entertainment, and demos. For more information, visit the PHX Vegan Food Festival's website.

Evie Carpenter

Devour Phoenix Bartending Competition

Sunday, February 26

The Devour Culinary Classic kicks off this Sunday with a bartending competition. Head to DeSoto Central Market in downtown Phoenix and watch as nine bartenders from the Devour Phoenix Restaurant Coalition use local distilled spirits to mix up libations. Guests also can sample all nine of the cocktails and dig into a tasting menu curated by The Larder + The Delta Chef Stephen Jones and mixologist Jillian Jones. The bartending competition starts at 3 p.m. General admission tickets cost $40 per person. For more information, visit the Eventbrite link