Grand Wine Festival, Juby True Deals, and More in Metro Phoenix from Jan. 2 to Jan. 8


Devour Culinary Classic VIP Tickets Are Sold Out, General Admission Still Available

Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 7 a.m.
By Nathan Ahles
Scenes from last year's Devour Culinary Classic.EXPAND
Scenes from last year's Devour Culinary Classic.
Courtesy Local First AZ
Devour Week is fast approaching. The six-day culinary festival will run from February 26 through March 5 and feature a handful of events, including the highly anticipated Devour Culinary Classic on March 4 and 5 at the Phoenix Art Museum.

For those still considering attending the Devour Culinary Classic, VIP tickets for both days are now sold out. However, limited general admission tickets ($109) for both days are still available.

Tickets for Devour Week’s other events are also still available, and range from $30 to $160.

For more information about Devour Week and a complete rundown of the scheduled events, check out the Devour Classic website.

Nathan Ahles
Nathan is a Phoenix native, word writer, food eater, and music maker.
Related Location

Phoenix Art Museum
More Info
1625 N. Central Ave.
Phoenix, AZ 85004

602-257-1222

www.phxart.org

