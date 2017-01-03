Devour Culinary Classic VIP Tickets Are Sold Out, General Admission Still Available
Scenes from last year's Devour Culinary Classic.
Courtesy Local First AZ
Devour Week is fast approaching. The six-day culinary festival will run from February 26 through March 5 and feature a handful of events, including the highly anticipated Devour Culinary Classic on March 4 and 5 at the Phoenix Art Museum.
For those still considering attending the Devour Culinary Classic, VIP tickets for both days are now sold out. However, limited general admission tickets ($109) for both days are still available.
Tickets for Devour Week’s other events are also still available, and range from $30 to $160.
For more information about Devour Week and a complete rundown of the scheduled events, check out the Devour Classic website.
