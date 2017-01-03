Devour Culinary Classic VIP Tickets Are Sold Out, General Admission Still Available

EXPAND Scenes from last year's Devour Culinary Classic. Courtesy Local First AZ

Devour Week is fast approaching. The six-day culinary festival will run from February 26 through March 5 and feature a handful of events, including the highly anticipated Devour Culinary Classic on March 4 and 5 at the Phoenix Art Museum.

For those still considering attending the Devour Culinary Classic, VIP tickets for both days are now sold out. However, limited general admission tickets ($109) for both days are still available.

Tickets for Devour Week’s other events are also still available, and range from $30 to $160.

For more information about Devour Week and a complete rundown of the scheduled events, check out the Devour Classic website.

