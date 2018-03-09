The Classic Speakeasy-Style Restaurant Bringing New Mexico Heat to Uptown Phoenix

Welcome to the 2018 edition of The Essentials, our catalog of indispensable and quintessential Phoenix food and drink. From now until May, we'll be sharing 50 dishes, drinks, and food experiences that make up the culinary backbone (and personality) of metro Phoenix. This list is highly eclectic, mixing classics with newer and lesser-known favorites. But all The Essentials have one thing in common: We think they're required eating (and drinking) in metro Phoenix.

37: Carne adovada sliders at Dick's Hideaway



There's no obvious signage or marked entrances at Dick's Hideaway in uptown Phoenix. To find this low-key restaurant, look for the bougainvillea blooming near the unmarked door next to Luci's Healthy Marketplace.

Or just follow the sound of laughter and clinking glassware.