Dine Inside a Real Gingerbread House This Holiday Season

If you’re anything like us, then you had childhood dreams about what it would be like to actually live inside of – or at least step into – a life-size gingerbread house. This holiday season, that dream can become a reality.

You can't rent it for the night. But starting Monday, November 28, the Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain resort in Marana, Arizona, will be offering its guests the opportunity to dine inside a life-sized gingerbread house. The offer includes a private, four-course lunch or dinner inside of the gingerbread house available to parties of six.

The house – officially known as the Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain Dine-In Gingerbread House – will feature walls that are made almost entirely of edible materials, including 400 pounds of honey, 856 pounds of sugar, 350 pounds of flour, 100 pounds of ginger powder, 50 pounds of cinnamon, 250 eggs, and 10 pounds of nutmeg.

The gingerbread house will be located on the resort’s lobby level, and will be available for public viewing and lunch and dinner reservations daily from November 28 through December 26.

Reservation fees start at $200, and do not include the cost of your meal. For reservations, call 520-572-3401.

The resort is located about halfway between Phoenix and Tucson at 15000 North Secret Springs Drive, in Marana.

For more information, visit the Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain website.

