Discounted Original Chopped Salads, Hatch Chiles, And More This Week in Metro Phoenix

Bottoms Up Yoga & Beer Brewhaha at Helton Brewing

Tuesday, September 13

This Tuesday, you can practice your yoga moves and check out one of the Valley's newest breweries during the Bottoms Up Yoga & Beer Brewhaha. Head to Helton Brewing Company in Phoenix to get your down dog on for one hour, then enjoy a craft beer after class. This event runs from 6 to 7 p.m., and yogis are asked to arrive at least 15 minutes early to give the staff time to check IDs. Tickets cost $20 and include one beer. For more information, visit the Facebook event page or Eventbrite link.

Salty Sow

Huss Brewing Company Beer Dinner at the Salty Sow

Thursday, September 15

Tempe's Huss Brewing Company has partnered with the Salty Sow in Scottsdale to bring guests a four course tasting menu paired with Huss' craft beers. Courses will include Harold’s hot chicken “lollipops” with kale slaw and bread-n-butter pickles paired with Scottsdale Blonde beer and chocolate chess pie with bourbon caramel sauce paired with The Hustler Milk Stout. This dinner is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., and tickets cost $39 per person. For more information, visit the Salty Sow's website.

EXPAND Awe Collective

Discounted Original Chopped Salad Week at The Gladly

All week

The Gladly is celebrating its third birthday with a deal on its famous Original Chopped Salad. Nab one for $3 during dinner all this week. The deal is good through Thursday, September 15, and is limited to one per table, per day. It's also only good during dinner and for dine-in only. For more information, visit The Gladly's website.

EXPAND Scramble

Win Bacon and Pancakes For a Year From Scramble

All week

Bacon and pancakes lovers will want to fire up their smartphone cameras to participate in Scramble's Instagram content. The breakfast spot is holding a Nick Jonas Video Lip Synch Instagram Contest, during which fans are invited to submit a 15-second clip of them lip synching along to Jonas' “Bacon” from his Last Year Was Complicated album. Post your video tagging @azscramble and using the hashtags #NickJonasBaconLipSynch and #azscramble from now until September 31 for a chance to win. The winner will be announced on Scramble’s Instagram on October 5 and will receive a stack of buttermilk pancakes and a side order of applewood smoked bacon every month for one year. For more information, visit Scramble's website.

Hatch Chile Fest Menu at Z'Tejas

All week

Hatch chile season is in full swing, and Z'Tejas is celebrating with a Hatch Chile Feast menu served now until October 15. The menu includes chile-laden items like the achiote-marinated mahi mahi topped with a roasted Hatch chile and fresh strawberry relish, or bacon wrapped chicken stuffed with roasted jalapeño and Hatch chile relish. The specialty menu includes seven menu items that range in price from $9 to $35. Z’Tejas will offer its Chile Feast menu at all five Valley locations. For more information, visit Z'Tejas' website.

