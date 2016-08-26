D'Lite Healthy On The Go to Open Third Location in Scottsdale

Scottsdale residents on the hunt for heathy and convenient dining options will be happy to hear D'lite Heathy On The Go will open a third location in their neighborhood next month.

The restaurant, which was formerly known as D'Lish Drive Thru, will be located near the intersection of Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard. According to owner Ajay Amin, the restaurant's name change came about a year ago as the result of a copyright issue.

As at the other locations in Tempe and south Scottsdale, the new D'lite Healthy On The Go will serve a menu of breakfast options, salads, wraps, sandwiches, soups, bowls, and burgers. The fast-casual restaurant also offers a full menu of coffee and espresso drinks, in addition to smoothies, protein shakes, iced tea, and kombucha.

The restaurant's design will be "modern and sleek," featuring design touches including 150-year-old reclaimed wood and art from a local graffiti artist.

D'lite Heathy On The Go will open at 7337 East Shea Boulevard in mid-September. For more information, check the D'lite Healthy On The Go website.

