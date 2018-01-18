Best Thing I Ate All Week: Electric Mexican Seafood from Mariscos Ensenada

Hey you, eater of football-sized burritos stuffed with beef, rice, and beans. Hey you, enchilada-style, yellow-cheese lover of tortillas folded, wrapped, fried, twisted, stuffed, and chipped. Hey you, 2 a.m. quesadilla inhaler, you Saturday slurper of menudo, you crusher of carne asada taco number six. Hey you, dogged chaser of regional Mexican from Sonoran to Sinaloan. Let's pause for a second, admire the range of food that comes out of the country to the south, and celebrate one sliver of that range: pure brightness.

Mexican cuisine offers some of the greatest comfort food around. But also, yes, some of the cleanest, lightest, and most finessed plates. Encounters with the latter, with the less-appreciated side of Mexican cuisine, always seem the most eye-opening. They always seem to be greater.

Why? The general American understanding of Mexican food is mired decades in the past. It's inching ahead really slowly. While ardent American eaters may extol the virtues of regional cuisines like Roman cacio e pepe or Sichuan Mapo Tofu, rarely do Americans sing the praises of Mexican food beyond known staples. I'd like to hear more about the buried regional diamonds, about Oaxacan mimeleta and Hidalgo-style pit barbecue.