Enter to Be Arizona's Foodiest Foodie at the Scottsdale Culinary Festival

From now until February 15, the Scottsdale League for the Arts is looking for “Arizona’s Foodiest Foodie” to serve as a guest judge during this year's Scottsdale Culinary Festival.



In addition to receiving free entry to the festival and trying every single dish at the festival, the contest winner will receive 2 VIP passes to the festival, one night’s stay at the Saguaro Hotel on April 8, and the opportunity to visit select participating restaurants to interview the chefs on Facebook Live for two weeks leading up the festival.

To enter the contest, simply upload a 20-30 second video to either Instagram, Facebook, or YouTube explaining why you’re Arizona’s Foodiest Foodie, making sure to tag the SCF page and use the hashtags #SCFLOVE and #SCFFOODIE. The deadline to enter is Wednesday, February 15, at 5 p.m.

The Scottsdale League for the Arts staff will choose their three favorite contestants on February 16, and the final winner will be selected by a vote on social media from February 17 to 28. The winner will be announced on Thursday, March 2.

To enter, contestants must be 21 or older, an Arizona resident, be available on April 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and not have any dietary restrictions.

For more information about the festival, as well as additional info about the contest including additional terms and contest rules, visit the Scottsdale Culinary Festival website.