Taco Summer: The Mesa Taco With Cult Status

In the hunt for the latest trendy restaurants, our spotlight often misses neighborhoods that are home to some of the Valley's best kitchens — including those making metro Phoenix's best tacos. Over the next several weeks, we'll be guiding you toward the Valley's tastiest tacos, and the taquerias that serve them. Welcome to Taco Summer.

13: Moreno's Mexican Grill

Taqueria: Moreno's Mexican Grill, six locations in the southeast Valley

Open Since: 2006

Style: Northern Mexican and Mexico City-style eats

In the southeast Valley, there may not be a more beloved name in Mexican food than Moreno's Mexican Grill. The locally owned, family-run micro-chain got its start as a humble Sonoran hot dog cart back in 2006, and it's grown exponentially over the subsequent decade.

There are now six sit-down Moreno locations scattered around Chandler, Mesa, Gilbert, and San Tan Valley, and each branch of the thriving restaurant chain is operated by various members of the Moreno clan, who trace their roots to Durango, Mexico.

Moreno's may have made its mark with Sonoran hot dogs, but today the restaurant is better known for its extensive taco menu.

The Baja taco at Moreno's. Patricia Escarcega

Be forewarned that the taco selection varies according to location; you'll only find regional taco varieties like vampiros (tacos delivered on dried-out, crunchy tortillas), for instance, at some of the Mesa and Chandler locations. Some locations feature a very credible Baja fish taco, with beautifully breaded, deep-fried bundles of white fish, garnished with a tangy Baja salsa. But, all the locations feature the restaurant's most famous taco, an ultra-savory flavor bomb called the Taco Toro.

What gives the Taco Toro an edge over the other tacos on the Moreno's menu is that it's bulked up with smoky tendrils of Anaheim green chile. The peppers, generously lubricated with melted cheese, are conspicuously flavorful and delicious. The taco is crowned with a big slice of fresh avocado, which seems to melt right into the taco.

The Taco Toro can be made with your pick of any meat on the menu, or you can order it vegetarian, but it really seems to shine with a heap of the restaurant's well-charred and glistening carne asada.

The Taco Toro's cult status has only grown with time, and though it is not the sole reason to visit Moreno's, it's a great excuse.

Our Taco Summer picks so far:

50. Taqueria Don Beto

49. Kiss Pollos Estilo Sinaloa

48. Tacos Tijuana

47. El Burrito Grande

46. El Horseshoe Restaurant

45. Tacos Sahuaro

44. El Pollo Correteado

43. Adrian's

42. La Fiesta

41. Taqueria Lucy

40. Tortas Ahogadas George

39. Taqueria El Chino

38. Joe's Tacos

37. Taqueria El Gallo de Lagos

36. Tacos Huicho

35. Puffy Taco Shack

34. Ni De Aqui Ne De Alla

33. Mr. Mesquite

32. Senor Ozzy's

31. Tacos Jalisco

30. Ta'Carbon

29. Taqueria Los Yaquis

28: Helio Basin Brewing

27: Sonora Taco Shop

26: Mercado Y Carniceria Cuernavaca

25. Restaurant Atoyac Estilo Oaxaca

24. Paquime Street Food

23. The Rez

22. Asadero Toro

21. La Frontera 1

20. Taquería Yaqui

19. Presidio Cocina Mexicana

18. Mucha Lucha Taco Shop

17. Casa Reynoso

16. Backyard Taco

15. Taquitos Jalisco

14: Waldo's Tacos