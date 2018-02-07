A Soul Food Platter In South Phoenix

Welcome to the 2018 edition of The Essentials, our catalog of indispensable and quintessential Phoenix food and drink. From now until May, we'll be sharing 50 dishes, drinks, and food experiences that make up the culinary backbone (and personality) of metro Phoenix. This list is highly eclectic, mixing classics with newer and lesser-known favorites. But all The Essentials have one thing in common: We think they're required eating (and drinking) in metro Phoenix.

“Our signature drink is Kool-Aid,” says my waiter. “We’ve got purple, red, and blue.”

You've just sat down, cracked a menu. Your waiter came over, smiled and spoke. And right now you’ve reached the point in a meal at Lo-Lo’s Chicken & Waffles when you realize or remember you’re in a great place. In an era of carbonated water and Chemex coffee, a time when eateries use chickpea brine to froth drinks, Lo-Lo’s keeps the old-school neon stuff flowing.