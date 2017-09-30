3 Top Spots for Ethnic Eats in Metro Phoenix

Yemeni rice and beans will make you see Middle Eastern food from a new angle.

Here in Phoenix, Mexican and Southwestern cuisines are our strong points, but dinner can be just as rollicking when we tap into more distant options. Somali goat? Frog legs? Phoenix has you covered.

Here are three great Valley eateries featuring food from across an ocean or two. These three gems hit the spot for us recently, and we'll bet they'll satisfy your weekend hunger, too.

