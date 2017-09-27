Fall 2017: 14 Food and Drink Festivals in Metro Phoenix

Fall is officially here, which to many people means jacket weather and falling leaves, but here in Phoenix it mostly means festival season. Here are 13 you don't want to miss.

A Taste of Greece

When: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, September 29 to October 1

Where: Katherine Greek Orthodox Church, Chandler

This family-friendly and affordable event in Chandler celebrates Greek culture, community, and heritage, although you don’t have to be Greek to join in the fun. Food, music, folk dancing, and a Kids Fun Zone are part of the experience at A Taste of Greece, and all proceeds benefit St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church and related community charities.

Novembeer

When: Saturday, November 11, from 1 to 5 p.m.

Where: Adams Street between 2nd Street and Central Avenue

More than 50 breweries will be pouring a total of 100-plus brews at Novembeer, hosted by the Phoenix New Times. A general admission ticket scores you 30 samples, each two ounces. Breweries in attendance include Phoenix favorites like Mother Brunch and McFate, as well as regional standouts like Odell and Elysian. Thirsty folks can upgrade to 40 samples by snagging a VIP ticket, which also includes a tasting mug.

SanTan Brewing Oktoberfest

When: Saturday, September 30, from 3 to 11 p.m.

Where: Dr. AJ Chandler Park, Chandler

Don’t wait for October to enjoy Oktoberfest – SanTan Brewing’s 10th annual celebration of beer and brats takes place on September 30 in Chandler. You can expect polka music, a stein-holding competition, and wiener-dog races. Live entertainment includes Reel Big Fish and Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers.

Four Peaks Oktoberfest

When: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, October 13 to 15

Where: Tempe Town Lake

Featuring brats, beer, carnival rides (and carnival treats), and over a dozen music performers, Four Peaks Oktoberfest at Tempe Town Lake is a massive three-day Bavarian-themed festival, now in its 45th year. We can’t wait to try the new Brat Burrito and check out the superhero costume contest.

There will be tacos... Courtesy of AZ Taco Festival

Arizona Taco Festival

When: Saturday and Sunday, October 14 and 15, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, Scottsdale

Because who doesn’t love tacos? This year’s Arizona Taco Festival at Salt River Fields has it all: a hot chile pepper eating contest, a Chihuahua beauty pageant, lucha libre wrestling, a margarita mixology expo, and did we mention tacos?

Pastries at a former Taste of Cave Creek Courtesy of Cave Creek

The Taste of Cave Creek

When: Wednesday and Thursday, October 18 and 19, from 5 to 9 p.m.

Where: Stagecoach Village, Cave Creek

Local Jonny’s, The Creek Patio Grill, and El Encanto Mexican Restaurant are just a few of 25-plus vendors participating in this year’s Taste of Cave Creek. The two-day event held at Stagecoach Village will feature several live acts you can enjoy from the gazebo and beer garden, including The Crown Kings.

Vicinity Food Festival

When: Friday, October 20, from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Where: Arizona Heritage Center at Papago Park, Tempe

Celebrate the diverse culture of Tempe with this new food festival showcasing local culinary creations and live entertainment. Proceeds benefit East Valley residents in need.

Lost Lake Festival

When: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, October 20 to 22

Where: Steele Indian School Park, Phoenix

Founded by Superfly in conjunction with the city of Phoenix, the highly anticipated Lost Lake Festival will feature music from Chance the Rapper to the Pixies, games from Colossal Croquet to Big Ass Billiards, and the best of the local culinary scene brought together by James Beard award-winning Chris Bianco. This is going to be one for the books. Single-day tickets start at $89.50 online.

EXPAND Willcox Wine Festival Mike Barnacastle

Willcox Wine Country Fall Festival

When: Saturday and Sunday, October 21 and 22, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Railroad Avenue Park, Willcox

Featuring local wines from the Willcox region, live music, and over 45 local artists, the Willcox Wine Country Fall Festival is a weekend-long event for the whole family. Admission is free, with tasting fees starting at $15 for 6 tickets plus a commemorative wine glass.

Dish It Out

When: Sunday, October 22, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Where: High Street, Phoenix

This high-end culinary event pits the Valley’s best chefs against each other in a competition to win the title of Dish It Out Champion. All proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Phoenix. Some participating restaurants are Citizen Public House, La Bocca Urban Kitchen, Kona Grill, and Isabella’s Kitchen. Must be 21 to attend.





13th Annual Arizona Fall Festival

When: Saturday, November 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Margaret T. Hance Park, Phoenix

The Arizona Fall Fest, formerly known as the Certified Local Fall Festival, is an annual celebration of “all things uniquely Arizona.” Enjoy live entertainment from artists including Eric Ramsey and Rachel Mari Kimber, sample local food trucks and restaurants for $1 per ticket, watch the kids play in the new Sprouts Kids Zone, and discover a new locally made beer or wine in the Hensley Beverage Garden.

EXPAND Chandler Chuck Wagon Cook-Off Courtesy of City of Chandler

8th Annual Chandler Chuck Wagon Cook-Off

When: Friday and Saturday, November 10 and 11

Where: Tumbleweed Ranch, Chandler

Chandler’s Eighth Annual Chuck Wagon Cook-Off will feature authentic 1880s trail wagons competing to cook the best five-course meal using slow-cook, wood-fire methods. There’s also a Junior Chuck Wagon Cook Off competition, live music, Western artisans, storytelling, and s’mores.

Phoenix Pizza Festival

When: Saturday, November 18, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Margaret T. Hance Park, Phoenix

Pizza, beer, live music – what’s not to love? Now in its third year, the Phoenix Pizza Festival at Margaret T. Hance Park will include lawn games, a kids' craft zone, bands like Some Dark Hollow and Celebration Guns, and lots and lots of pizza. Fabio on Fire, Rosati’s, and Dough Mama are a few of the vendors slinging pies for $2-$4 a slice, which you can wash down with cold beverages courtesy of Mother Bunch Brewing, Wren House, and more. Tickets are limited and must be purchased online prior to event.

EXPAND 2016 Pie Social: Fry's pie was a dirty chai. (Hey, that rhymes!) Deegan Lemieux

Roosevelt Row/Phoenix New Times Pie Social

When: Sunday, November 19, at 2 p.m.

Where: Margaret T. Hance Park, Phoenix

Co-sponsored by Roosevelt Row and Phoenix New Times, the eighth annual Pie Social promises one sweet afternoon filled with live music, local artisans, and pies prepared by celebrity chefs and community bakers. Proceeds benefit Phoenix Union Bioscience High School, Arizona School for the Arts, Hance Park Conservancy, and Roosevelt Row CDC.

