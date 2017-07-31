menu

The Former Crab & Mermaid in Old Town Scottsdale Has a New Tenant

The Former Crab & Mermaid in Old Town Scottsdale Has a New Tenant

Monday, July 31, 2017 at 7 a.m.
By Felicia Campbell
Famous 48
Famous 48 is the latest undertaking of Square One Concepts — described as a tavern-themed restaurant, scheduled to open this fall Old Town Scottsdale. It will be housed in the 3,000 square-foot space that formerly was home to Crab & Mermaid, which closed in May. The updated interior of the space will feature leather horseshoe booths and banquettes, wood high tops with tufted honey leather bar stools, and a full-service indoor/outdoor bar featuring a solid walnut countertop offset by patterned tiles. The open-air patio will offer couches and fire pits.

The Famous 48 menu is composed of regional American dishes (they say from the "48 lower states"), like half roasted chicken, baby back ribs, roasted pork loin, salads, and sandwiches, along with cocktails, craft beers, and wines.

They plan to be open daily from 11 a.m. to midnight with a brunch on Saturday and Sunday.

Felicia Campbell
Felicia Campbell is the food editor of Phoenix New Times. She has written about food, culture, and cars for digital and print publications all over the world and is the author of The Food of Oman: Recipes and Stories from the Gateway to Arabia (Andrews McMeel, 2015). Her husband learned quickly that she’d rather get a bag of avocados than a bouquet of roses.

