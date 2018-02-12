Grab Traditional Polish Desserts at Liberty Market on Fat Tuesday, February 13

Gilbert's Liberty Market serves everything from pasta to cake, but on Fat Tuesday, tomorrow, the highlight will be paczkis (pronounced "poonch-key"). The fried-dough dessert originated in Poland as a way to use leftover sweet and fatty ingredients before Lent. Over time, paczkis became a Fat Tuesday tradition in the Midwest.

Liberty Market has brought them to Arizona. It will be baking 1,700 paczkis tomorrow, February 13.

Head pastry chef, LaDawn Stuben describes paczkis a "a very rich doughnut that's traditionally filled with different types of jam. It's heavier than a regular doughnut. It's got a lot of butter and egg yolks." Stuben also adds orange zest to the batter.