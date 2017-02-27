Fat Tuesday Drink Deals, a Craft Beverage Festival, and More in Metro Phoenix from Feb. 27 to March 5

EXPAND Sandbar Mexican Grill

Mardi Gras at the Sandbar Mexican Grill

Monday, February 27, and Tuesday, February 28

Mardi Gras is this Tuesday, and Sandbar Mexican Grill Chandler and Desert Ridge are celebrating on Monday and Tuesday with food and drinks fit for the New Orleans holiday. Enjoy dishes like crawfish and shrimp tacos and Jambalaya. Sandbar also will be selling $5 Hurricanes and $1 Jell-O shots. For more information, visit Sandbar Mexican Grill's website.

Southern Rail

Fat Tuesday at Southern Rail

Tuesday, February 28

Chef Justin Beckett's Southern Rail is also celebrating Fat Tuesday with a special Mardi Gras menu from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m on February 28. Guests can enjoy slices of traditional King Cake, a cinnamon brioche dough shaped into a hollow circle and glazed with icing and Mardi Gras-colored sugar sprinkles. Guests also can order New Orleans signature whiskey cocktails including Monsoons and Sazeracs in addition to Beckett’s signature Jambalaya. For more information, visit Southern Rail's website.

EXPAND Mike Benedetto

Devoured Palette to Palate

Thursday, March 2

Although most of the Devoured events are sold out already, tickets are still available for the Palette to Palate event this Thursday. During Palette to Palate, noted local chefs are paired with regional artists who will interpret each other's works. Rancho Pinot's Chef Chrysa Robertson will be paired with artist Chad Little and Doug Robson of Otro Cafe will be paired with artist Hugo Medina. The evening will feature Arizona wines and cuisine from the chefs. The artists also will unveil their new works. This event starts at 6 p.m. at the Renaissance Hotel Downtown Phoenix. For more information, visit Devour Phoenix's website.

EXPAND Grace Stufkosky

Cartel Subscription Coffee Service Starts

Thursday, March 2

Cartel Coffee Lab will introduce a whole-bean coffee subscription service, “Cartel Edition,” at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 2. You can now order Cartel’s single-origin, whole-bean coffee online and have it delivered to your home or office. Each weekly installment costs $22 per bag. Installments every two weeks cost $24 per bag, per installment, and installments every four weeks cost $26 per bag, per installment. Shipping is included with the price. The first 200 people to sign on as official Cartel Edition subscribers will receive a special-edition gift box including a custom, coffee-dyed Cartel Edition bandana, and a customized message from Cartel’s Director of Coffee Production Paul Haworth, in addition to a bag of Cartel coffee beans. To sign up for Cartel's coffee subscription, visit this link. For more information, visit Cartel's website.

Try suds from local breweries like the Beer Research Institute at the Downtown Mesa Brewfest. Facebook/The Beer Research Institute

Downtown Mesa Brewfest

Saturday, March 4

From 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, Macdonald Street south of Main Street in downtown Mesa will be filled with local Arizona breweries and eateries, live music, and festival vendors from around the Valley all participating in the Downtown Mesa Brewfest. Sample suds from participating breweries including SanTan, the Perch, Beer Research Institute, and Uncle Bear's Brewery. Tickets cost $40 per person and include four 12-ounce beer pours, $10 food credit at the food trucks, access to a VIP tent with private beer serving area, early admission, which starts at 1 p.m., private restrooms, and beer swag. You must be 21 or older to enter the Brewfest. Event is rain or shine. For more information, visit the Eventbrite link or the festival's website.

Crushbrew Craft Beverage Festival

Saturday, March 4, and Sunday, March 5

The Crushbrew Craft Beverage Festival is back for its second year. Head to the Scottsdale Waterfront on Saturday and Sunday to enjoy craft beverages of all stripes and food from a handful of places. Local vendors like Carlson Creek Vineyards, Two Brothers Artisan Brewing, and Four Peaks will be pouring their drinks. Dig into cuisine from places like Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers, Marcellino, and Modern Tortilla. On Saturday, admission hours are from 4 to 9 p.m., and on Sunday, admission hours are from 1 to 6 p.m. General admission tickets cost $45 each. For more information, visit the Eventbrite link or the festival's website.

