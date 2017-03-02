menu

February 2017 Restaurant Openings in Metro Phoenix


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

February 2017 Restaurant Openings in Metro Phoenix

Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Lily Altavena
Dishes at Restaurant Progress, now open in the Melrose.EXPAND
Dishes at Restaurant Progress, now open in the Melrose.
Shelby Moore
A A

Metro Phoenix is still going full steam ahead when it comes to the Hawaiian poke trend, with two new spots opening just in the past month. Plus, we said hello to a few Thai restaurants around the area, an intriguing five-dollar concept restaurant, and colorful fare from chef TJ Culp in the Melrose District of Phoenix.

Check out this list to break out of your usual takeout routine:

Openings

Restaurant Progress, Phoenix

This new spot in the Melrose District of Phoenix is led by 25-year-old Chef TJ Culp — it's a colorful restaurant with a full bar. Dishes include hamachi crudo and New York strip steak.

Thai Delight, Phoenix

The Ahwatukee restaurant offers Thai cuisine on Chandler Boulevard, with vast lunch and dinner menus.

Taste of Thai, Phoenix

Related Stories

Thai food must be a theme for Phoenix-area restaurants this month. Taste of Thai offers a lunch special for $7.95 on its menu.

Pokedon, Tempe

The poke trend continues its expansion, now with this restaurant in Tempe.

The 5-Spot, Phoenix

We're intrigued by the concept of the 5-Spot, which promises five-dollar food and drinks every day from open until closing time.

The chopped cheese sandwich at Outta Bronx, a New York-style eatery in Phoenix.
The chopped cheese sandwich at Outta Bronx, a New York-style eatery in Phoenix.
Courtesy: Outta Bronx/Facebook

Outta Bronx, Phoenix

Outta Bronx, now open on the Southeast corner of McDowell Road and 40th Street, promises "New York style street food" like pastrami and other gooey, meaty sandwiches.

The Rooster Tavern, Scottsdale

This rooster-themed bar in North Scottsdale near the Scottsdale Airport serves meatball sliders, wings, and other American bar fare.

Dolce Vino Wine Bar Italian Cuisine, Glendale

Dolce Vino promises live music on its website — that plus a varied wine list could make for a decent night out for those seeking Italian cuisine.

Modern Market Eatery, Scottsdale

This sit-down eatery in Scottsdale offers food  to those following strict diets, including paleo, celiac, and vegan-friendly fare.

Poke Spot, Scottsdale

Just in case there weren't enough options in the area to try the new Hawaiian poke trend, Poke Spot has just opened on Scottsdale Road in North Scottsdale.

Lily Altavena

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >