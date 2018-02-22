McDonald's Szechuan Sauce Will Be Back February 26

Last October, the country went crazy when McDonald's released its famous Szechuan Sauce — but in a very limited way. People demanded the sauce. They needed it like Rick needs Morty, although will never admit it.

The crazy demands and tweets lead to an announcement from McDonald's that more sauce will be on the way in the winter, and that day is nearly upon us.

Monday, February 26, there will be 20 million packets of that sweet, savory Szechuan Sauce. 20 MILLION PACKETS. They will be available all across the U.S. with a qualifying purchase. (What, did you think they were just going to throw the sauce to customers like Trump threw paper towels at Puerto Ricans? WRONG.)