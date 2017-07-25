Draft Brews, Mexican Street Corn, and The Royale at the New Grande Stand in Scottsdale
The Stand opened its second location in May in a strip mall near Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard, just next to the Harkins Shea 14 movie theater. The new space — which once famously housed Amy's Baking Company — retains a casual vibe, with a bar lining the front wall, and a scattering of tables filling the bright space. In addition to table service, the new location also has a full bar with a strong selection of Arizona craft brews on draft.
The burger side of the menu has remained largely unchanged from the original location on Indian School, with just two options: The Standard, featuring house-ground beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, dill pickle, and Stand sauce ($7, or $7.50 with cheese) and The Royale, a double patty stacked with cheese, guacamole, jalapenos, bacon, and caramelized onions ($11.85). French fries run you an extra $3.45 and Stand sauce to go with them is $.50.
On our visit, the Sonoran hot dog stole the show, the thick beef link smothered in bacon, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese, and mayonnaise on a griddled-crisp bun ($8.85).
The new Mexican offerings include a lineup of of tacos, charro beans, and a very good street corn lathered in mayo and cheese with a wedge of lime on the side ($4.35).
You'll notice that the prices are a little higher at this location than at the original Stand, but with the higher price tag comes table service and a full bar, making it a nice option for getting your Stand fix in a more refined setting.
The Grande Stand is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Phoenix dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!