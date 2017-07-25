Draft Brews, Mexican Street Corn, and The Royale at the New Grande Stand in Scottsdale

EXPAND Felicia Campbell

The Stand opened its second location in May in a strip mall near Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard, just next to the Harkins Shea 14 movie theater. The new space — which once famously housed Amy's Baking Company — retains a casual vibe, with a bar lining the front wall, and a scattering of tables filling the bright space. In addition to table service, the new location also has a full bar with a strong selection of Arizona craft brews on draft.

The burger side of the menu has remained largely unchanged from the original location on Indian School, with just two options: The Standard, featuring house-ground beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, dill pickle, and Stand sauce ($7, or $7.50 with cheese) and The Royale, a double patty stacked with cheese, guacamole, jalapenos, bacon, and caramelized onions ($11.85). French fries run you an extra $3.45 and Stand sauce to go with them is $.50.