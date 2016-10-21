menu


First Watch to Open Next Week in Tempe

Friday, October 21, 2016 at 8 a.m.
By Lauren Saria
First Watch to Open Next Week in Tempe
Diana Martinez

A A

On Monday, Tempe residents will get a new spot for a quick, casual breakfast when First Watch opens its doors not far from the Arizona State University campus. Located at 111 West University Drive, the 3,700-square-foot restaurant will be next to Blaze Pizza and will be the company's 18th location in metro Phoenix. 

The restaurant will serve breakfast, brunch, and lunch daily with a menu that includes everything from omelettes and frittatas to breakfast tacos, eggs Benedict, and biscuits with turkey sausage gravy. First Watch in Tempe will also offer options from a fresh juice bar, including drinks such as the Kale Tonic made with kale, apple, cucumber, and lemon, and the Day Glow featuring carrot, orange, lemon, and ginger. 

The restaurant will also offer complimentary newspapers and free Wi-Fi internet access.

First Watch in Tempe will debut on Monday, October 24, and will be open from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit the First Watch website

