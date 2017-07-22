Five Super-Creative Sandwiches to Eat Right Now in Phoenix

Outta Bronx/Facebook

There so many delicious meals wrapped, stuffed, and layered between carbs here in Phoenix that you literally have no excuse to go for the same old sliced-bread sandwich, hoagie, or even burger this weekend. Switch things up at lunchtime with these five out-of-the-bread-box sandwiches around Metro Phoenix.

Dosa, a South Indian street food from Woodlands Vegetarian South Indian Kitchen in Chandler. Dayvid LeMmon

Lentil Dosa

If the folks behind the counter at Woodlands Vegetarian South Indian Kitchen think you're a first-time diner and you try to order the Chettinad Dosai, they're probably going to try to dissuade you. "It's spicy," the man behind the register warns. To be fair, it is a pretty spicy meal. The dosa is a staple dish in South India, an extra-crispy crepe made with rice and lentil batter. It can be stuffed with any number of ingredients at the Chandler restaurant and, in the case of Chettinad dosa, the filling includes onion, cauliflower, tomato, and Chettinadu spice. That last ingredient is what makes this dish so hot. The flavor of the vegetables is both pungent and rich, and can be complemented nicely by any one of chutneys provided by the restaurant's free chutney bar.

