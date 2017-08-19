Five Essential Arizona Food Experiences

Facebook/Queen Creek Olive Oil Mill

From local olive oil tastings to candy factory tours, bustling Latin American food courts to dinner and a show; There are all kinds of ways to experience the Arizona food scene around Metro Phoenix and beyond. But we consider the five on this list to be absolute essentials for any local or visiting foodie.

One of the last Wurlitzer Organs produced can be found in Organ Stop Pizza in Mesa. Sara Weber

Enjoy Pizza and Wurlitzer Tunes at Organ Stop Pizza

Organ Stop Pizza has been a local institution in Mesa for more than 40 years, and it's no ordinary pizza parlor. It offers what might be the most surreal backdrop for an evening of feasting on pizza and beer: The airy, two-story restaurant is home to the largest Wurlitzer theater organ in the world. Every evening, one of the restaurant's resident organists performs from a vast songbook of popular hits and classic movie theme songs, to an enthusiastic crowd of families and assorted music lovers.