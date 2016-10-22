menu


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Five of The Best Oreo Flavors of All Time

Saturday, October 22, 2016 at 6 a.m.
By Phoenix New Times
Of course, the classic Oreo will always have a place in our heart.
Of course, the classic Oreo will always have a place in our heart.
electrictuesday/Flickr
A A

You might say we're all about the Oreo. Over the years we've tried just about every version of the classic cookie you can imagine — from the nearly inedible (looking at you, Limited Edition Fruit Punch) to the pretty decent (remember those Caramel Apple Oreos, anyone?). 

So, putting our expertise to good use, here are five of the best Oreo cookie flavors of all time. 

Those aren't Rice Krispies Treats... Until you close your eyes.EXPAND
Those aren't Rice Krispies Treats... Until you close your eyes.
Josh Chesler

5. Marshmallow Crispy

Just to be clear, the only reason Marshmallow Crispy Oreos aren’t called Rice Krispies Treat Oreos is because Kellogg’s and Nabisco hate each other thoroughly.

Five of The Best Oreo Flavors of All Time
JK Grence

4. Red Velvet

Related Stories

As you may expect, the Red Velvet Oreo is a natural addition to the line, practically begging for a spot in the lineup of regular offerings.

Five of The Best Oreo Flavors of All Time
White Fudge Oreos

3. White Fudge

Sure, they’re just regular Oreos covered in a healthy dose of white chocolate, but why fix it if it ain’t broken?

S'mores Oreos, where have you been all our lives?EXPAND
S'mores Oreos, where have you been all our lives?
Josh Chesler

2. S'mores 

Just when we thought Oreos really had the whole “delicious sandwich cookie” thing figured out, they went and turned the game on its head.

If there are cookies in heaven, they're probably Brownie Batter Oreos.EXPAND
If there are cookies in heaven, they're probably Brownie Batter Oreos.
Josh Chesler

1. Brownie Batter 

As it turns out, Nabisco has just the magical powers required to recreate the exact flavor of brownie batter in between every pair of deliciously classic Oreo wafers. They clearly know it, too, having the audacity to put the image of a wooden spoon (covered in brownie batter) on the packaging of the cookies.

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >