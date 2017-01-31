Five Spots with Super Bowl Food and Drink Specials in Metro Phoenix

The Super Bowl is practically an official American food holiday at this point. Courtesy Half Moon Sports Grill

Super Bowl Sunday is certainly a day about football. That much is for sure. But it's almost as much about food — usually the greasy, comfort variety — and booze. While many will be doing their American duty and indulging at a house party of some kind, others will flock to a local watering hole for a bite to eat and a few, or perhaps many, adult beverages.

If you fall into the latter category, here are five local spots offering Super Bowl food and drink specials this Sunday.

EXPAND Come enjoy beer specials and brunch at Social Tap Eatery's spacious indoor and outdoor areas. Courtesy Social Tap Eatery

Social Tap Eatery

Over at Social Tap Eatery in downtown Scottsdale, football fans are invited to enjoy $4 Social Tap beers — which include a stout, IPA, and blonde — all day, and fill up with weekend brunch at the brewpub’s indoor-outdoor bar before kickoff. The patio is dog-friendly, and the bar boasts 29 TVs, ensuring you’ll catch all the big hits and deep bombs no matter where you post up.

EXPAND Half-off chicken wings and $3 mimosas are on the menu at Pedal Haus Brewery. Courtesy Pedal Haus Brewery

Pedal Haus Brewery

Pedal Haus Brewery in downtown Tempe will also be tossing out football specials for the entire day, which include half-off chicken wings, $3 Pedal Haus beers, $3 mimosas, $4 Bloody Marys, and $5 margaritas. The outdoor, “community beer garden”-style bar has 40 TVs onsite and 11 rotating beers on tap.

Football factoid: Former Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Jared Allen owns the Tempe hangout. King Lawrence

The Lodge Sasquatch Kitchen

The Lodge Sasquatch Kitchen in Tempe will be hosting a pre-game brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. that includes five-cent mimosa refills, $20 beer buckets, $4 Fireball Whiskey shots, and $5 Deep Eddy Vodka. The Lodge is inviting fans to enjoy the big game in the open air – the outdoor patio features 20 TVs and several yard-style games such as cornhole, Rolle Bolle, and jumbo Jenga.

EXPAND Check out either Half Moon Sports Grill location for food and drink specials that last all day. Courtesy Half Moon Sports Grill

Half Moon Sports Grill

Both Half Moon Sports Grill (north Phoenix) and Half Moon Windy City Sports Grill (Biltmore) will be offering a slew of pregame specials, such as $6 burgers and $4 Long Islands from 11 a.m. to noon, 60-cent wings and $2.50 domestics from noon to 1 p.m., $6 calamari and $3.50 premiums from 1 to 2 p.m. and $7 fish and chips and $3.50 New Belgium drafts from 2 to 3 p.m. The deals don’t end after kickoff – enjoy $12 mimosa bottles, $5 Three Olives Blood Marys, and $4 Dos XX all day and during the game.

For those looking to ensure that you'll have a place to sit, Half Moon is taking reservations, which require a $25 minimum per person and must be made 24 hours in advance. Private rooms that seat 30 to 50 people are available at both locations as well. Call 602-977-2700 for the Biltmore location, and 602-993-6600 for the Moon Valley location.

EXPAND Eat the Big Ass Burger while you watch the Big Game. Courtesy of Roaring Fork

Roaring Fork

Starting at 4 p.m. Sunday, Roaring Fork in Scottsdale is offering a buy one, get one free deal on entrees including "wood-fired favorites" such as the restaurant's signature Big Ass Burger, served with poblano pepper, cheddar, smoked pepper bacon, and fries. Other entrees include grilled fish tacos, boneless buttermilk fried chicken, and bacon-wrapped pork tenderloin.