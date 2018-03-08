The Glorious Food at This Weekend's Flying Burrito Festival in Downtown Phoenix

The first Flying Burrito Music and Food Festival will be going down this Saturday, March 10. Twenty-plus bands will be taking the stage in and around Crescent Ballroom in Downtown Phoenix. Venue owner and local concert promoter Charlie Levy has organized the seven-hour event. And yes, there will be burritos.

The burrito-centric food lineup looks pretty legit.

All standard burrito offerings from Crescent's Cocina 10, including wrapped burritos and burrito bowls, will be available. So will Crescent's chips, salsa, bean dips, guacamole, and more.

A few of the vendors coming in for the event will be serving traditional burritos, like Chico Malo's rice and bean burrito, green chile chicken burrito, and chile Colorado burrito. But most vendors are taking the burrito out of its comfort zone and having some fun.

Boulders will be doing a sweet Moroccan burrito made from steak, apricots, raisin, and sweet potato. Triple Dot Food Truck will be making an inside-out green chile chicken burrito. Ladera will be wrapping a Korean-leaning burrito with short ribs, kimchi, and spicy mayo. And 2 Fat Guys Grilled Cheese will be seriously getting into the Flying Burrito spirit with a "Polish Hammer" burrito featuring smoked Gouda, Polish sausage, and kraut.

Food other than burritos will also be available.

Marcel Waffles will be plating a version of chicken and waffles with maple syrup and sambal, a sweet-and-sour Indonesian salsa. Jobot will be making an al pastor egg roll, and a churro egg roll for desert. Elote Man will be filling cups with Mexican-style corn, cotija, and jalapenos.

There are plenty of other food options, too. You'll need to keep the burritos and non-burritos flowing as the tunes keep coming and you hit hour number five or six.

The festival, also sponsored by Phoenix New Times, begins at Crescent Ballroom at 4 p.m. Again, that's this Saturday, March 10. Tickets cost $15 in advance and $20 the day of. For details about music, after-party, and more, check out our in-depth preview.

