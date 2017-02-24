Food Trucks are Coming to Sky Harbor International Airport
Food trucks will be mobile in order to travel to where customer demand dictates.
Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is mobilizing travelers' food options.
Last month, the Phoenix City Council approved the airport’s plan to allow three current food and beverage operators, SSP America, Inc., Host International, Inc. and Kind Hospitality, to also operate food trucks at 11 locations throughout the 3,000-acre property.
According to City of Phoenix Aviation Department Public Information Officer Greg Roybal, some of the concessionaires will be local food trucks. He says the airport has already received several inquiries from food truck owners.
Kat Moore, owner of Short Leash Hotdogs + Rollover Doughnuts and head of a local food truck coalition, says she has no firm details about which local food trucks might get what must be coveted spots.
"I would just say we are in conversations with the airport, and cannot give any firm information at this time, as it is all in the works, so to speak," she says.
Plans are currently being drawn for an initial three food trucks to offer food and beverage services with the possibility of adding up to a dozen during the first year. These satellite locations will be available to serve both airport employees and the public at 11 locations:
- 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station Cell Phone Lot
- East Cell Phone Lot
- West Cell Phone Lot
- American Airlines Hangar
- Southwest Airlines Hangar
- Aviation Corporate Office Building
- Facilities and Services Building
- 500 South 24th Street
- West Air Cargo
- South Air Cargo
- Taxi Hold Lot
After a year, the program will be evaluated to see if trucks should be added or removed based on demand.
Interested local food truck owners can contact the Aviation Department at busopps.aviation@phoenix.gov to be considered.
Related Location
3400 Sky Harbor Blvd.
Phoenix, AZ 85034
www.phoenix.gov/skyharborairport/index.html
