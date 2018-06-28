12 Tasty Fourth of July Dining Deals in Metro Phoenix

Independence Day doesn’t have to revolve around hot dogs, warm backyard beers, and low-rent ice cream. It’s time to up your Fourth of July game, and the many thoughtful eateries around the Valley are here to help. From in-house chili dogs to grilled fish tacos, irresistible red-white-and-blue margaritas to ice cream pies, here are 12 solid lunch, dinner, and dessert specials throughout metro Phoenix.

Bobby-Q Great Steaks & Real BBQ

Multiple Locations

Barbecue and Independence Day go perfectly together, which is probably why the three locations of Bobby-Q are offering "The July Four" six-person take-home meal. This ultimate to-go order offers one pound of hand-sliced brisket, one pound of seasoned pulled pork, six large buns, and a five-ounce bottle of Bobby Q's signature barbecue sauce — all for $40. The order is available from 11 a.m.to 10 p.m. on the Fourth of July.

EXPAND Lobster Tobanjan at Buck &Rider. Jackie Mercandetti

Buck &Rider

4225 East Camelback Road

Scrap the traditional dog and grab a sushi menu this Independence Day. Buck &Rider is offering sushi for $4 all day, including the Spicy Avocado Roll with blue crab and spicy tuna, the Crunchy Shrimp Roll with roasted almond and avocado, and even a roll known as the Lobster Tobanjan, complete with jicama, mango, and Fresno chiles. You can also order up a couple of sides like crispy Brussels sprouts with goat cheese dipping sauce.

EXPAND Chelsea's Kitchen has an amazing patio. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Chelsea’s Kitchen

5040 North 40th Street

When you have an amazing list of entrees from which to choose, it helps when there’s a deal going on like this one at Chelsea's: buying one entrée gets you a second for $4. Choices include the LGO Reserve Short Rib Tacos or Green Chile Burger for lunch or dinner, and roasted jidori chicken with market vegetables or Colcannon potato for just dinner — sorry lunchers. And for a side, try the deviled eggs with bacon, and top it all off with a $6 sangria.

Get 'em while you're free. Courtesy Hash Kitchen

Hash Kitchen

Multiple Locations

For a quick morning drink to get your Independence Day started off right, or to recover from the night before, both Scottsdale locations of this brunch favorite are offering red, white, or blue mimosas for $4 each all day. So grab two of your friends and re-create colors that some say don’t run.

EXPAND Lustre Rooftop Bar has an exclusive Fourth of July menu. Courtesy of Lustre Rooftop Bar

Lustre Rooftop Bar

2 East Jefferson Street

From June 30 to July 4, Lustre Rooftop Bar atop Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix has an exclusive Fourth of July menu. The 2018 Fourth of July Lustre menu features quick bites like tortilla chips and hummus with grilled pita bread and crudité, while off-the-grill options include chili dogs, cheeseburgers, kabobs, and more. As for sides? Think macaroni salad and popcorn with choice of green Hatch chile or prickly pear. The menu is available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

EXPAND You'll be picnic-ready thanks to Phoenix Public Market Cafe. Phoenix Public Market Cafe

Phoenix Public Market Cafe

14 East Pierce Street

If you’re thinking of dining outdoors for the Fourth, consider dropping by Phoenix Public Market Café first. They’re offering rotisserie picnic baskets for Independence Day, packed with wood-fired chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, broccoli, corn on the cob, and for dessert, cookies. The family-sized picnic bundle is $25. It comes with water, plates, utensils, and napkins. Orders must be placed by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 3, by emailing catering@phxpublicmarket.com.

Could you even resist ordering one of these? Courtesy of RA Sushi

RA Sushi

Multiple Locations

If you’re looking for a fun drink to celebrate America’s birthday, RA Sushi's Patriotic Punch has you more than covered. Along with your Las Vegas roll, order this Fourth-only drink made with RA's Emperor’s Margarita (think margarita mix with Patron Silver, Combier Liqueur d'Orange, lime juice, Japanese yuzu, and agave nectar) combined with Curacao and strawberry puree. It’s red, white, and blue, and it costs $6 for a single, $22 for a punch bowl.

The grilled fish tacos are a Fourth special at Roaring Fork. Courtesy of Roaring Fork

Roaring Fork

4800 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

For the Fourth, Roaring Fork is featuring some wood-fired entrees like the grilled fish tacos served atop corn tortillas complete with guacamole, corn pico, remoulade, and salsa verde. You’ll also find slow roasted pork shoulder carnitas, bacon wrapped pork tenderloin, and blackened redfish. And for this special occasion, Roaring Fork is offering a buy-one-get-one-free entrée special called the “Dinner On Us” special from 4 p.m. on.

Try the Sunbru beer-battered fish and chips this Independence Day at Salty Sow. Courtesy of Salty Sow

Salty Sow

4801 East Cactus Road

It’s a farm-fresh Fourth of July at the Salty Sow. The gastropub is offering entrees like the bacon-butter-stack pork chop sided with sweet potato mash, green beans, and chimichurri. Other menu items include blackened salmon filet, rainbow trout almondine, and Sunbru beer battered fish and chips. The eatery is also featuring an Independence Day special Dinner On Us — meaning if you buy one entree, you get one free starting at 4 p.m.

Special ice cream pies are available at Sweet Republic on the Fourth of July. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Sweet Republic

Multiple Locations

The local artisan ice cream shop is offering ice cream pies for the Fourth of July resembling our star spangled banner made with berry-cobbler-flavored ice cream. There’s also a perfect-for-summer s’mores flavor. Twenty percent of sales go to RAICES (Refugee & Immigrant Center for Education & Legal Services) Texas to help reunite families separated at the border.

Chili dogs, sparerib, and cold Lone Star beer at Texaz Grill on the Fourth. Jacob Tyler Dunn

TEXAZ Grill

6003 North 16th Street

Spend Independence Day at TEXAZ Grill, where Fourth of July lunch specials includes chili dogs on a French roll with house-made chili, minced onion, and Longhorn cheese, served with homemade potato chips for $6. Plus there'll be Donkey Tails — Polish dogs stuffed with jalapenos and wrapped in a flour tortilla for $7. For dinner, try the smoked spare-rib special with choice of potato or salad for $15. Cans of Lone Star are $2 all day. And for a very American dessert, order the fresh strawberries, blueberries, and Chantilly cream on a buttermilk biscuit for $6.

EXPAND Lots of dining deals happening at Westgate during the sixth annual Firework Fest. Jennifer Conway with Mark Skalny Photography

Westgate Entertainment District

6751 North Sunset Boulevard, Glendale

In addition to the sixth annual Firework Fest at Westgate, a number of dining deals are happening from 5 to 9 p.m. on the Fourth. Good Bad Ugly Brewing Co. is offering the tavern burger sliders with house-made chips and a soft drink for $8. The Kabuki Japanese restaurant shrimp and vegetable tempura with miso soup, a house salad, and rice will be available for $10.95. McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon is featuring nachos and a drink for $8.