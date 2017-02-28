Fox's Doughbird Opening March 28, Hosting Job Fair

EXPAND Doughbird Pizza and Rotisserie is looking to hire 120 people for all positions before opening on March 28. Fox Restaurant Concepts

Are you interested in working at Doughbird, the latest Valley restaurant from Fox Restaurant Concepts?

If so, be sure to check out one of the restaurant's upcoming job fairs, being held at the new restaurant’s location on 44th Street and Indian School Road. The first job fair already took place, but Doughbird hopefuls can still attend remaining fairs on March 4, 6, and 11. Each job fair runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sam Fox and co. are looking for “exceptional individuals and unique personalities” to fill 120 positions of all types for this new culinary venture. For those who cannot attend, applications can be submitted online here.

Doughbird officially opens its doors on March 28. Restaurant-goers can anticipate a variety of handcrafted pizzas and rotisserie meats, served with comfort side dishes and specialty sauces. The restaurant will also house a full bar serving wine, beer, and specialty cocktails, such as the Gin and Tonic #22 and Afternoon Tea.

For more information about the restaurant visit the Doughbird website.

