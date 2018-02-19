Fractured Prune Doughnuts Lets You Eat a Margarita Instead of Drinking One

Don't care to drink your margarita? Fractured Prune Doughnuts has you covered with a seasonal margarita flavored doughnut on sale now and available for National Margarita Day on February 22 at the chain's Chandler and Glendale locations.
The Maryland-born doughnut shop combines glazes and toppings to make original flavors such as Death by Chocolate and lemonade. The margarita doughnut is made with a key lime glaze and topped with sea salt.
Note: There is no tequila in the doughnut.
The margarita doughnut is part of the shop's rotating menu, which features four seasonal creations. After a few months, the flavor will move onto Fractured Prune's secret menu. This menu contains flavors from other locations or past seasonal favorites. One secret creation is a peach cobbler doughnut, featuring peach glaze, graham crackers, and powdered sugar.
Fractured Prune also has a "create your own" doughnut option. Choose from glaze flavors like mint, honey, and mixed berry. Toppings range from crumbled bacon to graham cracker and chocolate sprinkles.
Watching the "dressing" of the doughnuts is also part of the experience. A glass window allows doughnut lovers to watch their doughnuts be plucked out of the fryer and then dressed in glaze and toppings.
Warning: This doughnut is served hot — almost too hot. Grab a fork and knife to prevent dropping the doughnut out of pure shock.
Prices range from half a dozen for $9.99 to a dozen for $15.99. For those looking to go smaller, two doughnuts are available for $3.79.
Other offerings include milkshakes, coffee, and a Doughnut a la Mode.
Fractured Prune. 4910 West Ray Road, Chandler; 480-820-5438
9390 West Hanna Lane, Glendale; 623-872-0008
Monday to Friday 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
