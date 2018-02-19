Fractured Prune Doughnuts Lets You Eat a Margarita Instead of Drinking One

Don't care to drink your margarita? Fractured Prune Doughnuts has you covered with a seasonal margarita flavored doughnut on sale now and available for National Margarita Day on February 22 at the chain's Chandler and Glendale locations.

The Maryland-born doughnut shop combines glazes and toppings to make original flavors such as Death by Chocolate and lemonade. The margarita doughnut is made with a key lime glaze and topped with sea salt.

Note: There is no tequila in the doughnut.