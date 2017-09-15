 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Farm & Craft will be offering free cold brew with food purchases during select morning hours this month.EXPAND
Farm & Craft will be offering free cold brew with food purchases during select morning hours this month.
Jackie Mercandetti

Free Cold Brew at Farm & Craft in Scottsdale

Chow Bella | September 15, 2017 | 7:00am
AA

This month, Farm & Craft is offering a free cold brew with every food order, from 8 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. The menu, ranging from yogurt parfaits to açaí bowls, avocado toast to breakfast burritos, is mapped out in health terms. Dishes are sorted into four main categories: dishes denoted as antioxidant-rich, dishes to boost probiotic levels, dishes to relieve stress, and dishes for an anti-inflammatory diet

We reviewed the place back in January. For $6, you can get a yogurt parfait made with organic honey vanilla Greek yogurt and layered with blueberry, strawberry, and house-made granola. If you're in the Old Town area and are digging breakfast and coffee for well under $10, Farm & Craft is the spot.

Popular Stories

©2017 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >