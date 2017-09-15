Free Cold Brew at Farm & Craft in Scottsdale

This month, Farm & Craft is offering a free cold brew with every food order, from 8 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. The menu, ranging from yogurt parfaits to açaí bowls, avocado toast to breakfast burritos, is mapped out in health terms. Dishes are sorted into four main categories: dishes denoted as antioxidant-rich, dishes to boost probiotic levels, dishes to relieve stress, and dishes for an anti-inflammatory diet

We reviewed the place back in January. For $6, you can get a yogurt parfait made with organic honey vanilla Greek yogurt and layered with blueberry, strawberry, and house-made granola. If you're in the Old Town area and are digging breakfast and coffee for well under $10, Farm & Craft is the spot.

