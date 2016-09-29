Free Coffee at Urban Beans, SanTan's Oktoberfest, and More This Weekend in Metro Phoenix

EXPAND Urban Beans

Free Coffee at Urban Beans

Friday, September 30 to Saturday, October 1



Urban Beans is celebrating seven years in business by giving away free 12-ounce cups of its hot urban house blend coffee from midnight Friday, September 30, to midnight Saturday, October 1. This deal is limited to one per customer. For more information, visit Urban Beans' website.

Brew Your Own Kombucha Class

Saturday, October 1

Nancy Hetrick has been brewing her own kombucha — a probiotic-rich fermented tea beverage that allegedly has many health benefits — for 18 months and wants to teach you how to do it, too. By the end of class, students leave with a kombucha brewer, six flip-top bottles, a kombucha starter kit, and the know-how to make the beverage in your own kitchen. Tickets cost $35 each, and the class goes from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and is capped at 35 people. The class will be held in Phoenix at 215 East Marconi Avenue. For more information, visit the Eventbrite link.

SanTan Brewery

SanTan Brewery Oktoberfest

Saturday, October 1

SanTan Brewery is throwing its ninth annual Oktoberfest celebration, complete with plenty of beer and food, on Saturday in downtown Chandler at the Dr. A.J. Chandler Park. Expect eats from the likes of Beignet Babes, Fry Bread, Gorilla Cheese Truck, Honey Bear’s BBQ, Hubert’s Lemonade, Nicastro Wood Fired Pizza, San Francisco Chocolate Factory, SanTan Brewing Company, The Hitchin Post, The Treatery, Tom’s BBQ, and Waffle Love AZ. As you might have guessed, Oktoberfest will feature a Bavarian-style beer garden where patrons can down SanTan’s Oktoberfest lager in addition to the Chandler brewery's core beers and other seasonal offerings. Guests also can enjoy live music, beer games, and a brat-eating contest. Doors open at 3 p.m. Presale tickets purchased online cost $12, and tickets purchased on the day of admission cost $15. For more information, visit SanTan Brewery's website.

Chile Pepper Festival at Roosevelt Row

Saturday, October 1

Head to Roosevelt Row in downtown Phoenix on Saturday to enjoy the fifth annual Chile Pepper Festival. Dig into chile-laced cuisine from more than 20 restaurants, including Phoenix Public Market Cafe, Otro Cafe, Blue Hound Kitchen, and Ocotillo. Guests can check out on-site chile roasting, cooking demos, live music, salsa dancing lessons, a Short Leash Rollover Donut station, Deschutes beer, and a Cazadores Tequila gourmet margarita station. The festival goes from 5 to 10 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page, website, or Eventbrite link.

Pumpkin & Chili Party at Schnepf Farms

Saturday, October 1 to Sunday, October 2

Fall is in full swing and Schnepf Farms in Queen Creek is honoring the season with a pumpkin chili party kicking off this weekend on Saturday, October 1. Enjoy a pumpkin patch, hay rides, marshmallow roasting, and plenty of fall food. Attendees can get a bowl of chili, grilled corn on the cob, corn bread, fudge Oreo brownie, and a drink for $12. The pumpkin chili party will be held every Thursday through Sunday in October. Tickets cost $18 at the gate. Hours are Thursdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, visit Schnepf Farms' website.

EXPAND Garnachas Istmeñas Oaxacan-Style Sopes Las Palmas Sauces

Cooking Demonstrations by Bricia Lopez at Fry's

Saturday, October 1 to Sunday, October 2

Notable Los Angeles food artisan Bricia Lopez — her family's Guelaguetza restaurant was the first traditional Mexican restaurant in the United States to win a James Beard Classic Award — will be in town over the weekend sharing a few recipes she created in honor of Hispanic Heritage month at four Fry's in the Valley. Guests can taste a free sample of either Garnachas Istmeñas Oaxacan-Style Sopes or Salsa Verde de Carne Frita con Frijoles Green Sauce Pork Stew with Beans. Chef Lopez will be at Fry's at 10 a.m. at 16380 West Yuma Road, Goodyear and at noon at 3949 East Chandler Boulevard, Phoenix. Her schedule on October 2 includes appearances at 10 a.m. on 1300 South Watson Road in Buckeye and at noon at 13982 West Waddell Road in Surprise. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.

