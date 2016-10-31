Free Fondue, Jamie's Wine Bar Grand Opening, and More This Week in Metro Phoenix

Kris Mocny

Buy One, Get One Half Off at Fired Pie

Today

If you're sick of eating candy this Halloween, try ordering a pizza from Fired Pie. On Monday from 2 p.m. to close, all Fired Pie locations will offer buy one entree, get the second half off. That’s any pizza or salad. All you have to do is ask for the deal. No need to dress in costume to score this "treat." For more information, visit Fired Pie's website.

“Hallovino" Happy Hour Pricing at Marcellino Ristorante

Today

Scottsdale's Marcellino Ristorante is celebrating Halloween with a deal. Enjoy happy hour pricing on light bites and drinks from 4 p.m. to close at the bar. The deal includes classic Italian food and drinks such as bruschetta and Prosecco. For more information, visit Marcellino's website.

House of Tricks Lunch Special

Today

From now through December 19, Tempe's House of Tricks chefs will offer a special lunch entree on Mondays. Chefs will buy local produce and goods and then create a one-day special menu called the Farmers Lunch Special. Head to the House of Tricks' Facebook page on Monday to see what the restaurant is serving up. The entree costs $14, with $1 from each sale benefiting the Tempe Mission Campaign, an organization that aims to help Tempe's homeless population. For more information, visit House of Tricks' website.

EXPAND Awe Collective

Grand Opening of Jamie's Wine Bar

Tuesday, November 1

The Wrigley Mansion in Phoenix is opening Jamie's Wine Bar on Tuesday and is having a grand opening party to celebrate the occasion. Guests who attend will all receive a complimentary glass of Champagne. The grand opening is from 3 to 9 p.m. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.

Courtesy of The Melting Pot

Free Cheese Fondue at the Melting Pot

Wednesday, November 2 to Thursday, November 3

To celebrate the (slightly) cooler weather, The Melting Pot in Scottsdale and Ahwatukee will be giving out free cheese to patio diners. This offer is good from Wednesday, November 2 to Sunday, November 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. This promotion will be first-come, first-served. Guests can enjoy a variety of cheeses ranging from Wisconsin cheddar to bacon and gorgonzola. No purchase necessary. Limit one cheese fondue per table. For more information, visit the Melting Pot's website.

