Free Ice Cream at Sweet Republic on June 13

Sweet Republic is celebrating 10 years in business by giving away free scoops of ice cream on Wednesday, June 13. Free scoops can be scored from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Scottsdale location. If you show up outside this window, you will get 50 percent off your purchase. The plan is to give away at least 1,000 scoops.
Amazingly, free ice cream isn't even the highlight here. There will be a sundae-eating contest kicking off at 6:30 p.m. You have to sign up by 6 p.m. in the Scottsdale shop. You have to win a drawing. If you do, you will then have to gobble Belgian chocolate and vanilla ice cream loaded with toppings like hot fudge and oatmeal-walnut cookies, a handmade marshmallow at the top.
And contestants have to eat with their hands.
Sweet Republic will also be giving away various handmade confections and plenty of swag. The generous slate of giveaways is all in honor of the customers, who have been eating artisan ice cream at the original Scottsdale location for a decade now.
If you go, be sure to go to the Scottsdale location. (The Phoenix location will be closed.)
