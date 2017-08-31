Eat Free Skillet Pancakes This Weekend at St. Francis
St. Francis
We lauded the St. Francis buttermilk olive oil skillet cake, studded with chunks of dark chocolate, baked in the wood-burning oven until its edges are crisped and slightly charred, and topped with caramelized apples, maple syrup, and whipped crème fraiche, since 2013. And we still love the indulgent, dessert-like treat.
We like it even better when it's free.
Pancake Palooza, the St. Francis brunch deal that offers a free Iron Skillet pancake for every table during brunch, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, has been extended through September 16, giving you three more chances to score this sweet deal.
Reservations available on the St. Francis website.
