Eat Free Skillet Pancakes This Weekend at St. Francis

Eat Free Skillet Pancakes This Weekend at St. Francis

Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Chow Bella
St. Francis
We lauded the St. Francis buttermilk olive oil skillet cake, studded with chunks of dark chocolate, baked in the wood-burning oven until its edges are crisped and slightly charred, and topped with caramelized apples, maple syrup, and whipped crème fraiche, since 2013. And we still love the indulgent, dessert-like treat.

We like it even better when it's free.

Pancake Palooza, the St. Francis brunch deal that offers a free Iron Skillet pancake for every table during brunch, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, has been extended through September 16, giving you three more chances to score this sweet deal.

Reservations available on the St. Francis website.

