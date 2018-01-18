Longtime French Restaurant Coup Des Tartes to Close on January 31

Longtime Phoenix dining staple Coup Des Tartes will close on January 31. For two decades, the restaurant has served "French-inspired American cuisine."
Proprietor Ron Pacioni attributes the close to outside pressures, including a move from the restaurant's 16th Street location in 2014 and changing labor laws (which we covered in part recently).
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
At first, Coup Des Tartes was a BYO located in a farmhouse from the 1930s. At the original location, customers enjoyed Gallic dishes like beef Bourguignon and a Brie brulee. The restaurant even hosted events like burlesque shows, murder mysteries, and wine dinners. It also hosted weddings.
Coup Des Tartes closed in 2014, moved, and reopened at its current digs in 2015.
“We are humbled by the loyalty our customers have shown us over the past 22 years. They brought spirit and life to Coup des Tartes and the sense of community created here will be greatly missed,” says Pacioni.
Chef Jose Hernandez will be cooking as usual until the end of January. Head over to Coup Des Tartes' website to make reservations.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!