Fresh, Sustainable Seafood in Scottsdale? All You Need is a Boat

EXPAND Descriptions of the gemlike fish on offer at Chula Seafood in South Scottsdale. Chris Malloy

Here, in the middle of the Sonoran Desert, surrounded by cactus and sagebrush and palo verde, there is a place where you can eat fish that was gliding in the Pacific yesterday. How Jon Heflin and Hogan Jamison pull this off at Chula Seafood is simple, really: They have a boat.

The boat, a 50-foot commercial fishing vessel owned by Heflin’s father, cruises the waters off of San Diego, harpooning and hand-lining to amass a sustainable catch. Two or three days a week, Jamison and Heflin drive to San Diego to make a pickup, returning with freshly caught fish with which they stock their eatery/market/wholesale operation in South Scottsdale.

Chula Seafood has a San Diego location, opened in 2009 and operated by Heflin’s father. The pair opened a wholesale market in Scottsdale two years ago from which more than 30 Valley restaurants and hotels source their fish. On a great week, Jamison and Heflin go through about 3,000 pounds of fish.