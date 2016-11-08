Fresko: Fast-Casual Mediterranean Restaurant Opens In Ahwatukee Today

EXPAND Fresko opens its doors Tuesday November 8. Courtesy Fresko

Starting today, Tuesday, November 8, Ahwatukee residents will be able to get their hands on some healthy, fast-casual Mediterranean fare at Fresko. The restaurant is the brain child of Kody Harris, former executive chef at the Thirsty Lion and current owner of BOH Consulting, who aims to to showcase her three-decades of culinary expertise as well as her Greek heritage with the new venture.

The menu will include some of Harris' family’s recipe,s including Greek classics such as souvlaki, keftedes, and spanakopita, as well as other staple Mediterranean dishes including pitas, gyros, and an array of meze (appetizers).

The restaurant offers an "authentic Greek"-styled interior with reclaimed barn wood walls.

Fresko is located at 5033 East Elliot Road in Ahwatukee on the southwest corner of Elliot Road and 51st Street in the Ahwatukee Plaza. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m, open seven days a week. Fresko currently doesn’t serve alcohol, but the restaurant is BYOB.

For more information, check out the Fresko website.

