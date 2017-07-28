menu

Best Thing I Ate This Week: The Most Un-Sandwich of all Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Celebrate National Junk Food Day With The Most Indulgent Dish in Metro Phoenix


Best Thing I Ate This Week: The Most Un-Sandwich of all Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Friday, July 28, 2017 at 7 a.m.
By Felicia Campbell
Does a single slice of bread make it a sandwich?
Does a single slice of bread make it a sandwich?
Felicia Campbell
A A

I'm a sucker for a fried chicken sandwich (FCS). And I think that part of the appeal is its passive nature. Unlike gnawing on a piece of fried chicken, which requires one's full attention, a sandwich can be picked up easily and nibbled. It can be munched in an almost mindless way, with none of the greasy-fingered drama usually associated with the fried-on-bone version.

That's what I was after on my way to work this week. I was hungry, but I also had a whole lot of typing to do once I got in. I decided to pay a stop to Mrs. White's, right down the street, as they open shop at 10:30 each morning.

The restaurant is better known for their plates of smothered fried chicken, fried catfish, pork chops, and ox tail. But I saw a  sandwich option on the menu, and decided to give it a try.

While I was waiting, the cook emerged from the kitchen. "We got Good Seed bread. Is that okay?" he asked. "Sure," I said, secretly mourning the fluffy white bread roll I was expecting.

I took my to-go order and headed to the office, not sure what to expect when I opened the fragrant Styrofoam box.

I flipped open the lid to reveal two perfectly fried pieces of chicken atop a slice of wheat bread, alongside a small side of hot sauce.

I just laughed.

This was no passive meal. I ended up with greasy fingers, my attention fixed on the task of tearing off bites of moist flesh encrusted with perfect, peppery skin. I layered a few pieces on the bread, which had absorbed the flavor of the greasy skin.

That hot sauce was far more than an afterthought. The tangy, vinegar-heavy sauce is, to me, the taste of the South — as transportive, if not more so, than the iconic fried chicken, mac and cheese, and collard greens on which it is liberally dashed.

By the time I was done, the papers on my desk were oil-stained, and I'd spent 15 minutes tearing every last morsel of meat from bone. It might have been the most satisfying un-sandwich fried chicken sandwich I've ever had. And it was well worth slowing down for.

Felicia Campbell
Felicia Campbell is the food editor of Phoenix New Times. She has written about food, culture, and cars for digital and print publications all over the world and is the author of The Food of Oman: Recipes and Stories from the Gateway to Arabia (Andrews McMeel, 2015). Her husband learned quickly that she’d rather get a bag of avocados than a bouquet of roses.

