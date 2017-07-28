Best Thing I Ate This Week: The Most Un-Sandwich of all Fried Chicken Sandwiches

EXPAND Does a single slice of bread make it a sandwich? Felicia Campbell

I'm a sucker for a fried chicken sandwich (FCS). And I think that part of the appeal is its passive nature. Unlike gnawing on a piece of fried chicken, which requires one's full attention, a sandwich can be picked up easily and nibbled. It can be munched in an almost mindless way, with none of the greasy-fingered drama usually associated with the fried-on-bone version.

The counter at Mrs. Whites is a portal to another time and place. Felicia Campbell

That's what I was after on my way to work this week. I was hungry, but I also had a whole lot of typing to do once I got in. I decided to pay a stop to Mrs. White's, right down the street, as they open shop at 10:30 each morning.