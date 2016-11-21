Friendsgiving at Brat Haus, Free Fries at The Wing Counter, And More in Metro Phoenix From Nov. 21-27

Robert Isenberg

Lagunitas Friendsgiving at Brat Haus

Wednesday, November 23

Scottsdale's Brat Haus is hosting a Friendsgiving on Thanksgiving Eve. This event features craft beer and a feast of turkey legs and traditional Thanksgiving fixins'. Admission costs $25 per person and includes food and a Lagunitas Tuberfest brew. Friendsgiving is from 7 to 9 p.m. For more information, visit Brat Haus' website or the event's Facebook page.

Ticoz Latin Kitchen

All Day Happy Hour Pricing at Ticoz Latin Kitchen

Wednesday, November 23

Ticoz Latin Kitchen in Phoenix is celebrating the day before Thanksgiving with all-day happy hour pricing on drinks and appetizers. Diners also can enjoy its Wednesday feature — the Sampler Sabor (pictured above) that includes fried calamari, "gucaummus," queso con chorizo, lettuce wraps, and a choice of a pitcher of sangria, margaritas, or a select bottle of wine for $20. For more information, visit Ticoz's website.

Courtesy of Elements

Thanksgiving at Sanctuary

Thursday, November 24

We've already told you about 11 places around the Valley where you can eat on Thanksgiving, and here's one more. Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain in Paradise Valley is hosting Thanksgiving from noon to 9 p.m. in elements, and a buffet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Views Ballroom. Elements’ Thanksgiving menu will begin with small plates and salads, including roasted parsnip and pecan bisque with maple-glazed pancetta and chipotle ginger crema, entrees like braised short rib ravioli, bacon-wrapped filet of beef, and turkey before finishing dinner with desserts like pumpkin cheesecake and cranberry gingerbread upside-down cake. Dinner at elements costs $85 per person and $25 for children ages 6 to 12 years old. The buffet costs $75 per person and $25 for children ages 6 to 12 years. Children ages 5 and under dine for free in Sanctuary. Prices exclude beverages, tax, and tip. Reservations can be made by calling 866-411-7155. For more information, visit Sanctuary's website.

EXPAND The Wing Counter

Black Friday Food and Drink Deals at The Wing Counter

Friday, November 25

If nabbing all those Black Friday shopping deals has made you hungry, consider heading to the Wing Counter in Glendale to get free fries with purchase all day. The casual wing spot is also serving $2 Kool-Aid cocktails on Black Friday. For more information, visit The Wing Counter's website.

Two Brothers

Small Business Saturday at Two Brothers

Saturday, November 26

In honor of Small Business Saturday, Two Brothers Tap House and Brewery in Scottsdale is offering $5 off your bill on November 26 with proof of any local purchases. Bring those receipts and enjoy discounted brews and food at this spot. For more information, visit Two Brothers' website.