Gallo Blanco Levels Up with Mexican-Style Coffees and Sweets

Gallo Blanco, the Garfield neighborhood gem, has added to its menu of Mexican specialties, assembling a thoughtful roster of coffees, cookies, and pan dulce.



Together, they aren't a seismic change by owner Doug Robson but a cool new layer that regulars and sugar-seekers will appreciate. And the best thing about these additions is that you can get them whenever Gallo is open, boosting not only dinner but Gallo's nice breakfast scene.

It all starts with the pan dulce. This Mexican sweet bread is sexy stuff.

Each loaf is about the diameter of a softball. The outer shell is checked with stark squares of sugar, deep-set furrows running like canyons between them. These sugar squares are created after punching down the dough following the initial rise. Plain sugar or sugar laced with chocolate is spread over the dough. The dough is then scored with a knife. As the bread cooks and puffs, the squares become increasingly defined.