Now Open: At New Wine Bar on Roosevelt Row, Machines Pour Vino for You

A new self-serve wine bar opened downtown this year. GenuWine Arizona, which opened the first week of January, uses a different kind of model for delivering wine to your glass. The place has mastered the art of getting you to pay for doing all the work yourself.

When you walk in, you’ll be asked to “trade” your credit card for a wine card. (Don’t forget it on your way out – that wine card isn’t a widely accepted form of payment.) Yep, for real.

Three glass cases of bottled wine await. Peruse the selection, stick your card in a slot, and select a one-ounce, three-ounce, or five-ounce pour. Then hold your glass under the spigot and press the button; your reward will automatically pour out, and your card will be charged accordingly.