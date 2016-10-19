Get Ready For A Seed Shopping Spree at The Great American Seed-Up

menu

Wednesday, October 19, 2016 at 9 a.m.
By Lauren Cusimano
The 2016 Great American Seed-Up offers discounted, bulk quantities of seeds, workshops, and presenters on October 29.
The 2016 Great American Seed-Up offers discounted, bulk quantities of seeds, workshops, and presenters on October 29.
Bill McDorman
It's pretty difficult to grow good crops if you don't start with good seeds. And since seeds that are saved, grown, and replanted in the same area tend to produce stronger, more flavorful, and more pest-resistant crops, it makes sense that you'd want to get to the Great American Seed-Up before you plant your fall garden. The third annual event is happening from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, at North Phoenix Baptist Church.

Here's how it works: You walk into a room full of 60 varieties of seeds — including bulk quantities of vegetables, herbs, and flowers specially selected for a desert climate — for you to scoop up and take home to plant. 

The event will also include presenters and workshops on topics like saving, planting, and storing seeds. Presenters will include Bill McDorman of Seedsave.org and the Rocky Mountain Seed Alliance; Kari Spencer of the MicroFarm Project; and Greg Peterson, founder of the Urban Farm.

Seeds will be sold at discounted prices. Tickets for the event are $7.50 each, and include McDorman’s booklet, Basic Seed Saving, to the first 400 registered upon arrival. Registration is required online at the Great American Seed-Up website, where you may choose from one of the two aforementioned time sessions.

Seedsave.org presents the 2016 Great American Seed-Up in collaboration with Urban Farm University, the MicroFarm Project, and Grow Phoenix. For more information, visit the Great American Seed-Up website.

miles
North Phoenix Baptist Church
More Info
More Info

5757 N. Central Ave.
Phoenix, AZ 85012-1315

602-707-5701

www.npbc.org

